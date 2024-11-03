The deal will see Instil, also headquartered in Belfast, add cyber security consultancy to its offering, complementing its product development, cloud engineering, digital modernisation, and training expertise

Belfast cyber security consultancy Vertical Structure has been acquired by local product development organisation Instil for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2006 by Simon Whittaker and Marc Dowie, Vertical Structure, headquartered in Edward Street, specialises in human-focused security and penetration testing services for web applications, cloud infrastructure and mobile applications.

The deal will see Instil, also headquartered in Belfast, add cyber security consultancy to its offering, complementing its product development, cloud engineering, digital modernisation, and training expertise.

The acquisition of Vertical Structure supplements organic growth of 35% and represents a key part of Instil’s strategic objective to grow its business to £50m annual turnover within five years.

Tara Simpson, chief executive and founder of Instil, said: "Simon and Marc have grown a fantastic company that we’ve had the pleasure of partnering with for many years.

"Cyber security is a must-have for organisations around the world and, with this acquisition, we are now in a position to be able to deliver consultancy which meets that demand."

Making the acquisition announcement are Simon Whittaker, co-founder and CEO of Vertical Structure, Paddy O’Hagan, COO of Instil, Marc Dowie, co-founder and COO of Vertical Structure; Tara Simpson, CEO and founder of Instil

Simon Whittaker, co-founder and chief executive of Vertical Structure, added: "We are incredibly excited to become an integral part of the Instil team at a key juncture in their growth.