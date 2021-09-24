Moira woman Goes For It with mobile animal physiotherapy business

Amy, 24, started Core Veterinary Physiotherapy in the midst of the pandemic. Initially operating as a mobile service across Northern Ireland, the business helps to meet the physical needs of pets, working animals and their owners with a new massage service.

Inspired by her teachings, much of Amy’s experience came from covered self-employment in the veterinary physiotherapy field. As a result of this, she decided to launch Core Veterinary Physiotherapy which went live in December 2020.

Dealing with everything from cats with broken legs to neurological issues in dogs, Amy works closely with other veterinary professionals who refer patients, horse farriers, animal dentists and coaches. She also works with dog walkers and care providers to support animal wellness, strength and performance.

Amy McCoy, Ald Amanda Grehan, chair of LCCC's Development Committee and David McKechnie, business adviser at Lisburn Enterprise Organisation Ltd

The service supports animals who are predisposed to suffer from physiological issues, including Labradors and German Shepherds that are genetically predisposed to hip dysplasia as well as horses who may suffer from overriding dorsal spinous processes.

Support from the Go For It Programme helped turn Amy’s idea into a business.

The programme is delivered free of charge by a team of experienced business mentors through Northern Ireland’s wide network of enterprise agencies. It provides expert advice and help with developing a robust business plan to help turn ideas into a commercial enterprise.

Amy said the Go For It Programme really helped get her business off the ground in terms of understanding the competitive landscape, creating a strong business plan and marketing her prices.

She explained: “We launched at a challenging time, but business is really picking up. We have been travelling all over Northern Ireland dealing with everything from cats with broken legs and helping them to bear weight on that leg again to neurological issues in dogs as well as physical issues in horses. The Go For It programme has been really supportive and really helped me get my business off the ground. It was there to help me create a strong business plan and understand the competitive landscape and also guided me on how to market my prices.”

Ald Amanda Grehan, chair of LCCC’s Development Committee, went out to visit Amy and was interested to hear all about her new business venture. She continued: “Amy has invested much time and energy into creating her start up business and I’m delighted that the council’s Go For It Programme has helped in this process. I wish Amy every success for the future.”

David McKechnie, Business Adviser at Lisburn Enterprise Organisation Ltd said the team worked with Amy on the feasibility of the business idea. They also focused on how best to launch her range of specialist services to complement the local veterinary physiotherapy marketplace.

David added: “Amy has developed a very unique business idea and it’s great to see the business flourishing. I have no doubt it will continue to grow and recommend the business to anyone with pets or working animals that need this service.”

If you have a business idea you'd like to develop or if you are thinking about starting a business contact the Go For It Programme on 0800 027 0639 or visit: www.goforitni.com.

This project is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth and Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) programme.

