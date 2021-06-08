New Associate Director appointed at Joyce Clarke Estate Agents

Since joining the team in 2012 Colin has notched up an exceptional track record , with an incredible number of sales under his belt.

His interest in property began at an early age, and he gained a degree in Housing Management degree at University of Ulster in addition to Bachelor of Science with Second Class Honours and Diploma in Industrial Studies.

Owner of Joyce Clarke Estate Agents, Libby Clarke announced the appointment as well as the company’s ‘rebranding in addition to significant investment in bespoke software’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Murphy has been appointed Associated Director at Joyce Clarke Estate Agents

She continued: “Colin has been an integral part of the sales team for over nine years and has a terrific depth of knowledge of Northern Ireland’s property market. As part of a forward thinking company, he has travelled to London to various training seminars and been keen to put into practise new skills and ideas. Joyce Clarke have recently completed rebranding in addition to significant investment in bespoke software. We have significantly increased our market share in 2021 and have exciting plans for the future. I am delighted that Colin as Associate Director will be involved in the strategic planning for the business.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.