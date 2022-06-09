New Belfast digital innovation commissioner appointed

Innovation City Belfast chair Prof Ian Greer, QUB, welcomes new Belfast digital innovation commissioner Eileen Montgomery

Innovation City Belfast (ICB) has appointed a new digital innovation commissioner to drive forward its mission to develop the city as a globally significant destination for innovation.

Eileen Montgomery takes up the role following an almost three-decade career as a senior leader at some of the world’s leading manufacturers including Crane Co and Ford Motor Company.

Commenting on her appointment, Professor Ian Greer, vice-chancellor, Queen’s University, Belfast and ICB Chair, said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Eileen as the new Digital Innovation Commissioner for Belfast.

“With her incredible breadth of experience both here in Northern Ireland and across the globe, holding a variety of senior roles at successful companies, she truly is an industry leader in innovation.

“Eileen brings to ICB a unique skillset which will be extremely valuable to support our shared vision of better collaboration between industry, academia and government to drive inclusive innovation and growth, creating more and better jobs and improving quality of life.

“I look forward to working alongside her and the wider ICB partnership as together we deliver tangible benefits for the city and region, underpinned by investment secured through Belfast Region City Deal.”

Councillor Emmet McDonough-Brown, chair of Belfast City Council’s strategic policy and resources committee, added: “As a partnership spanning academia, the public and private sectors, Innovation City Belfast brings together some of our city’s most significant institutions under a singular vision.

“Many congratulations to Eileen whose appointment contributes additional commercial and business acumen to the work of ICB as we seek to maximise the impact of key investments into this part of the world, not least the Belfast Region City Deal.

“Through engagement and collaboration with our local SMEs and the international business community, this partnership spearheaded by Eileen, will enhance the digital innovation ecosystem of Belfast and secure Northern Ireland’s reputation as a fantastic place to start and grow businesses, on the global stage.”

Still an Engineer at heart, Eileen also has extensive experience as an Executive across the automotive and oil and gas industries and has held a number of roles at leading companies, most recently as Vice-President of Engineering at US industrial products giant Crane.

With a commitment to encouraging and educating future STEM leaders, Eileen is also a former guest lecturer in Product Design at Queen’s University, Belfast.