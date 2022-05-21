NI Chamber to host event in Dungannon for growing businesses

Paul Conlon, managing director, CK International and Catherine Crilly, business support manager, NI Chamber

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) is inviting ambitious businesses in all sectors to learn how CK International has adopted a ‘growth mindset’ to achieve business success.

This in-person event, delivered in partnership with Danske Bank, will take place on Thursday, May 26 at 9am in Hill of the O’Neill, Dungannon.

Paul Conlon, founder and managing director of manufacturing firm CK International will share the company’s impressive growth story, focusing on how it has become a global leader across a number of product lines. He will discuss how a ‘growth mindset’ has been critical to its success and how creating the best solutions for customers has helped CK International to grow.

The event will also host an industry expert who will share their expertise as well as practical tools and resources which companies can employ to support business growth. In addition, there will be an opportunity for delegates to interact, ask questions and network with others.