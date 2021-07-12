NI manufacturer Terex acquires MDS International in Ireland

MDS was founded in 1995 by Liam and Una Murray, with a vision to design and develop engineering solutions to industry. Over the past 25 years MDS has built a highly skilled work force and has a valued reputation for innovation, offering bespoke solutions to serve customer needs with equipment that can withstand the harshest of environments.

Terex MP manufactures and exports crushing and screening equipment that is typically used in quarries and large infrastructure projects, as well as environmental equipment for waste management and recycling applications. Currently, Terex MP operates from nine sites in Northern Ireland, including Omagh Dungannon, Ballymoney, Campsie and Lurgan, which together employ approximately 2,000 people. The MDS 34,000 square foot facility will be the first Terex MP location in the Republic of Ireland.

Pat Brian, Vice President, Mobile Crushing and Screening, Terex MP, said: “The addition of MDS to our portfolio of businesses will bolster our growth and improve our product offering. The business has been well managed, is on a terrific growth trajectory, and its heavy duty trommels address a gap in our own product lines while also having a lot of synergy with what we already manufacture and distribute.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conor Hegarty, General Manager and Business Line Director of MDS, Minister Heather Humphreys, TD for the Cavan, Monaghan constituency, Pat Brian, VP and Managing Director, Mobile Crushing and Screening, Terex and Liam Murray, founder of MDS International

“In Northern Ireland, Terex MP has a rich history stretching over sixty years, with some of the most globally recognised brands within the industries we operate. Our facilities are centres of excellence, well known across the world for being leaders in technology, design and innovation.

“We look forward to replicating the success of our Northern Irish businesses with MDS, investing and working with the team, facility, and products to grow the business internationally. From supply chain benefits, exports, and jobs, Terex facilities deliver significant economic benefits to each of the local areas where we operate, and we hope to do the same here Co. Monaghan and throughout Ireland as well.”

Liam Murray, founder of MDS International, added: “I am so proud of how MDS has grown over the past 25 years—to have a multinational company like Terex interested in our business is a testament to what we have achieved. MDS will now have the global resources of Terex to develop and grow it to new levels; I feel this is the right move for our business and team. This sale will also bring new levels of support to customers worldwide and to the local area in terms of employment and supply chain. I will always care deeply for our MDS family and will remain on board for a period of time, in order to support a smooth transition to Terex ownership.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.