OKTO Technologies secures contracts worth over £25m

Lisburn-based OKTO Technologies has won a number of major contract wins totalling over £25million within the residential and hospitality sectors, creating 80 new jobs.

OKTO, which is a specialist in smart building technologies, is recruiting for a full spectrum of positions including software developers, design engineers, project managers, quantity surveyors and solution architects.

Already employing 100 people across its operations in NI, London and Dublin, the expansion will enable the company to meet its 300% growth target within the next 12 months.

Philip Dowds, director at OKTO Technologies

A major coup for OKTO is its role in the transformation of Whiteley London in Bayswater. Built 130 years ago as London’s first department store, The Whiteley London will be remodelled into a super-prime residence incorporating 139 exclusive apartments and the UK’s first Six Senses luxury hotel and spa.

The OKTO team will oversee the development and implementation of a full range of bespoke technologies to seamlessly control the environment and lifestyle systems of each residence. This ranges from building management systems, IT, AV, lighting, heating and security to health and wellness solutions.

Philip Dowds, owner and managing director, OKTO, said: “We’ve earned a reputation for excellence because of our drive to go beyond accepted boundaries. On top of that, our team and technologies are trusted by some of the world’s top property developers who regard us as industry pioneers.

“This equates to fast-track career opportunities for those who want to drive change and take the development of smart building and wellness technologies to the next level.”

The Whiteley London to be completely remodelled by OKTO Technologies into a super-prime residence incorporating 139 exclusive apartments and the UK’s first Six Senses luxury hotel and spa

Central to the company’s expansion plan is the roll out of B.O.S.S (Building Operating and Service System). Developed by OKTO for the super-prime office/commercial market, B.O.S.S integrates Artificial Intelligence with the building management system to create the ultimate virtual concierge.

Referred to as the ‘hotelification of the office space’ it ensures each individual working in the building receives a bespoke and highly personalised experience delivered entirely by technology.

With a business portfolio extending from Mayfair to Monaco, OKTO is actively seeking futuristic thinkers with the drive, passion, and desire to expand their skillset through ongoing training and learning programmes.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and with more project wins due to be announced, Philip Dowds is confident the post Covid landscape is driving demand for OKTO’s bespoke technology solutions.