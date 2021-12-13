Open Data Innovation and Outreach Fund applications are now welcome

Finance Minister Conor Murphy meets some of last year’s winners of the Open Data Innovation and Outreach Fund, included are Dr Orna Young, FactCheck NI, Nick Gaywood Queen’s University Belfast Analytics Masters Student and Anne Orr from Digital 54

Whether it’s building an app or interactive data visualisation, organising a hackathon or coming up with a new way to examine the impact of Covid 19, the annual £40,000 funding scheme is aimed at promoting the innovative use of open data.

Encouraging people to apply, Finance Minister Conor Murphy, said: “This Innovation and Outreach Fund is a real opportunity for people to come up with new and innovative ways to use government data.

“From increasing accountability and transparency to improving public services and helping citizens bring about social change, open government data can have a positive impact and this Fund is an opportunity to showcase that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Last year, we had a range of projects including one aimed at tackling online disinformation about Covid-19 and I look forward to seeing what proposals this year brings.”

Welcoming the latest cycle of the fund, Paul Braithwaite from the Northern Ireland Open Government Network said: “Transparency, accountability and citizen participation are crucial hallmarks of good government. It’s great to see this fund being opened again, giving people and organisations an excellent opportunity to make use of government data for public benefit.”

Further information about the Innovation and Outreach Fund can be found at: www.finance-ni.gov.uk/niopendatafund. Deadline to apply is 4 March 2022.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.