Over 1,800 NI businesses are ‘Good to Go’ this summer

The scheme provides reassurance to tourism and hospitality businesses, customers and staff that safe Covid practices have been adopted.

It was launched last year as a partnership initiative between the national tourism bodies of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland As a result of positive industry feedback, the scheme has been extended until March 2022.

Tourism NI has also produced a series of case study videos to showcase some of the best practice examples of the We’re Good to Go accredited businesses operating in the tourism sector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philip Telford, Concierge at the Fitzwilliam Hotel in Belfast, Aine Kearney, Tourism NI’s Director of Business Support and Events and Lauren Hodson, Deputy General Manager of the Fitzwilliam Hotel Belfast

Tourism NI’s Director of Business Support and Events, Aine Kearney paid a visit to Ulster Museum and the Fitzwilliam Hotel in Belfast, who are among some of the businesses that have undergone a mystery spot check. Aine Kearney, said: “It is heartening to see local tourism and hospitality businesses adopt the charter mark as a tool to aid recovery. Our priority is to build consumer confidence, which will be a critical part of driving demand. I am also pleased that The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) have developed a global Safe Travels stamp to provide reassurance to our international visitors when the time is right to welcome them back.”

We’re Good To Go is a free scheme that allows businesses to sign-up and commit to implementing the relevant Government and public health guidance, including undertaking a Covid-19 risk assessment. Businesses can in turn use the licensed mark as part of their communications.

To obtain the mark businesses must complete the registration process through the We’re Good to Go online platform www.goodtogoni.com.

Accommodation, visitor attractions, restaurants and pubs, business conference and events venues and tour and coach operators are currently eligible to apply.

For further information on the charter mark visit: We’re Good to Go (tourismni.com)

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.