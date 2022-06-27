Patrick Kielty will join the line up at the IoD NI’s annual dinner

The County Down-born comedian will provide the after dinner entertainment at the leading business organisation’s gala evening taking place at the Culloden Estate and Spa on September 29.

Around 400 delegates are expected at the event, supported by headline sponsor Bank of Ireland which will also hear from Huw Pill, chief economist at the Bank of England and Dr Jayne Brady MBE, head of Northern Ireland Civil Service.

Gordon Milligan, IoD NI chairman, said: “After a break of more than three years, it gives me great pleasure to announce plans for the return of our Annual Dinner, for so long among the most hotly anticipated occasions on the business social calendar.

Patrick Kielty will join the IoD NI annual dinner

“The event offers a great opportunity to meet together, discuss best practice and contemporary business issues while also enjoying a social gathering in a relaxed atmosphere. I look forward to joining with colleagues from the IoD and across the business community once again for a large scale event and with Patrick Kielty providing the entertainment, I am sure we are in for a memorable evening.

Patrick, who began his stand-up career three decades ago, rose to become one of the UK and Ireland’s best-loved comedians. Currently on tour with his ‘Borderline’ show, this year also sees the release of his first feature film Ballywalter, in which he stars alongside IFTA nominated Seána Kerslake. In recent years, he has made a number of documentaries including My Dad and The Peace Deal and Me, which was nominated for a BAFTA.

Huw joined the Bank of England as chief economist last year and has held a number of senior roles at international institutions including Goldman Sachs and the European Central Bank.

Head of the NI Civil Service since 2021, Jayne is a Fellow of the IoD and was awarded the MBE for services to economy. Previous roles have included Belfast digital innovation commissioner and partner at Kernal Capital.

Paul Magee, director, Corporate Banking NI, Bank of Ireland added: “After the enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are delighted to see the return of the IoD annual dinner which we have supported for many years.

“As businesses continue to face a multitude of challenges, events such as the annual dinner provide a fantastic opportunity for leaders from across Northern Ireland to meet together and learn from our common experiences.

“Once again, a tremendous lineup of speakers has been assembled and we very much look forward to joining with clients, IoD members, and others for what I’m sure will be another insightful and enjoyable evening.”

The event, open to both members and non-members, is also supported by associated sponsors Arthur Cox and the Open University.