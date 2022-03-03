Power NI shares sustainability plans with Belfast Lord Mayor

William Steele, director of customer solutions at Power NI, Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl and Ciara Moane, corporate development project manager at Energia

Power NI is the first energy company throughout Northern Ireland to introduce an electric vehicle tariff for domestic customers, powered by 100% renewable energy.

Power NI is also part of the Belfast Maritime Consortium led by Artemis Technologies, which is developing a state-of-the-art zero-emissions hydrofoil ferry which will run between Belfast and Bangor.

Through Power NI’s parent company Energia Group, the company recently launched Northern Ireland’s first hydrogen-powered double-decker buses in conjunction with Translink and Ballymena’s Wrightbus.

Delighted that the Lord Mayor had choosen an electric car as her vehicle of choice, William Steele, director of Customer Solutions at Power NI, said: “We are delighted that the Lord Mayor took the time out of her very busy schedule to meet with us to discuss some of our innovative sustainable energy projects, including the Electric Vehicle tariff, which was of particular interest to the Lord Mayor, as the first Lord Mayor to choose an electric car as her vehicle of choice.”

