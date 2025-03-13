Premier Irish-owned hearing aid provider secures Tesco deal and has eyes (and ears) on Northern Ireland expansion
A leading Irish-owned hearing aid provider has announced its intention to expand into Northern Ireland and is ‘actively looking for suitable local partners’ for the collaboration.
Blackberry Hearing, based in Co Kildare, has made significant strides in the Irish market and is now looking to extend its presence beyond the Republic of Ireland.
This move follows a notable partnership with Tesco Ireland, as well as a recent acquisition of Donegal Hearing, a business located in Moville, Co. Donegal.
A spokesperson for Blackberry Hearing confirmed: “Last week the company signed a deal to buy an owner operated hearing outlet in Moville in Donegal and the plan is to expand into Northern Ireland in the coming months and to locate and source other suitable outlets.
"The company secured an investment with Abbey Investments Equity recently which has now set them up for scalable growth which will also see them opening even more outlets at Tesco Extra stores in the ROI for the moment.”
The announcement coincides with the opening of five dedicated hearing experience stores at Tesco Extra locations in Naas, Maynooth, Portlaoise, Gorey, and Ballincollig. This expansion marks a key milestone in Blackberry Hearing's growth, with plans to continue the rollout of stores across more Tesco locations throughout 2025.
As part of this collaboration, Blackberry Hearing has also been named an official Tesco Clubcard Rewards Partner, allowing Tesco Clubcard holders to use their vouchers for 3x savings on hearing devices and accessories across Blackberry Hearing’s 60 outlets throughout Ireland. Managing Director Matt Gleeson emphasized the positive impact this partnership would have, offering more than 1 million households access to affordable and high-quality hearing aids.
Founded in 2015, Blackberry Hearing has become one of Ireland’s largest hearing aid providers, known for offering premium hearing solutions at competitive prices. The company has continued to grow steadily, expanding to 60 locations nationwide with plans to employ an additional 20 staff members in 2025 to meet the increasing demand.
Matt Gleeson expressed the company’s commitment to growth and disruption of the marketplace, adding: “We are continuing to outperform the established high street providers, and our focus remains on offering superior technology, better performance, and excellent customer service.”
With a decade of success, Blackberry Hearing is poised to revolutionize the hearing aid industry and continue its ambitious expansion, keeping transparency, integrity, and customer satisfaction at the forefront of its mission.