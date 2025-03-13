A pioneering partnership has been formed between Belfast’s Angoka and Bengaluru’s Pantherun Technologies, aiming to revolutionize cybersecurity and secure digital infrastructure across multiple industries

A groundbreaking partnership has been formed between a Northern Ireland software firm and an Indian industrial equipment supplier.

Pantherun Technologies, a cybersecurity and networking startup in Bengaluru and pioneering cybersecurity firm Angoka based in Belfast have confirmed plans to create a strategic technical and commercial partnership aimed at accelerating innovation, expanding market reach, and integrating complementary technological offerings.

This collaboration which was announced earlier today (Thursday) at Embedded World in Nuremberg, will leverage the combined expertise of both companies to deliver cutting-edge solutions to the market. By integrating Pantherun’s unique encryption with configurable programmable networking based on a one-of-a-kind FPGA based switch, router and gateway hardware and Angoka’s zero trust authentication, quantum safe machine identity and distributed zero-trust access management solutions, the partnership aims to drive new technological advancements in cybersecurity ensuring unimpeachable machine identity management and secure communication with zero vulnerabilities.

The joint Pantherun/Angoka products are aimed at the digital infrastructure market for transport and logistics, industrial systems, defence and space.

Srinivas Shekar, CEO and co-founder of Pantherun Technologies, expressed excitement about the partnership: “We are excited to partner with Angoka to bring augmented solutions to our customers. This partnership enables us to better tailor our service offerings and reach new markets, further consolidating our capabilities in Cybersecurity.”

As part of the agreement, both companies will begin with technology sharing and co-marketing efforts leading to joint product development. Customers can expect to see Pantherun’s current encryption technology and network security bolstered by Angoka's cutting-edge secure communication and zero-trust access control security products that mitigate against future threats from quantum computing and AI agents.

Angoka chairman Steve Berry says the collaborative agreement will result in the acceleration of development of market-ready products: “This pairing brings together the best of both worlds including Pantherun’s tried and tested encryption models and Angoka’s next generation cyber security technologies to future proof the products of both companies. We are very excited at the prospect of what we can both create in the coming years.”