Artemis Technologies, a global leader in zero-emission maritime technology, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), in a multimillion-dollar deal with Delta Marine to help advance clean maritime solutions in the US.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast’s leading company in the development of high-performance maritime technology, Artemis Technologies has signed a multi-million deal in the United States.

A global leader in zero-emission maritime technology, Artemis signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), in a multimillion-dollar deal with Delta Marine to help advance clean maritime solutions in the US. Delta Marine is based in Washington State, home to the United States' largest fleet of passenger ferries. This update follows on from an earlier announcement to supply 20 of its cutting-edge hydrofoil vessels to Miami-based transport innovator, Urbanlink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024, Artemis Technologies opened a new office in Brooklyn, further cementing its presence in the US.

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the latest international success of Belfast-based Artemis Technologies during her visit to the United States. Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald is pictured with Artemis Technologies co-founder David Tyler at the company’s New York base at Brooklyn Navy Yard

Artemis Technologies co-founder David Tyler, said: “The US is a crucial market for our business, and this partnership with Delta Marine is a significant milestone in our global growth strategy.

"Invest NI has been a key partner in helping to facilitate our expansion by providing support to grow our exports and through their expert representation in the Belfast Maritime Consortium. We are proud to represent Northern Ireland on an international stage and look forward to further strengthening our presence in the US.”

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald welcomed the latest international success during her visit to the United States.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after experiencing the clean maritime company’s electric vessel in action during her visit to Artemis Technologies’ New York base at Brooklyn Navy Yard, Minister Archibald, explained: “It is fantastic to see Artemis Technologies expanding in the US and securing high-profile partnerships that will accelerate the transition to sustainable maritime transport.

"The north is home to world-leading innovation in clean tech, and Artemis Technologies’ revolutionary hydrofoil technology represents a significant opportunity to decarbonise maritime transport.”

Commenting on her visit to the US, the Minister explained: “My visit to the US this week has been focused on deepening economic ties, promoting trade, investment and tourism opportunities, and supporting the north’s businesses as they scale internationally. The partnerships and connections forged this week will help drive long-term economic development, create high-value jobs and position the north as a leader in the industries of the future.”

Highlighting the economic impact of Artemis Technologies’ US success, Kieran Donoghue, CEO of Invest NI, added: “Artemis Technologies is an innovation-driven enterprise and a shining example of the world-class innovation emerging from Northern Ireland. Its expansion into the US market will drive economic growth and strengthen our reputation as a leader in green maritime technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad