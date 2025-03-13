With a spacious 24,000 square feet of storage space and the capacity to hold 3,000 pallets, Freeburn Transport’s new Lurgan warehouse is set to streamline the company’s operations –and they are currently recruiting for day, night, and weekend drivers to join the team

Northern Ireland firm Freeburn Transport has opened its latest warehouse facility in Lurgan, just a stone's throw from the motorway and key ports.

With a spacious 24,000 square feet of storage space and the capacity to hold 3,000 pallets, this new warehouse is set to streamline the company’s operations and enhance its ability to serve its expanding customer base.

The new facility includes four dock levellers designed to facilitate efficient loading and unloading processes. Security is a top priority, with secure access provided through four electric roller shutter doors, offering ease of entry and peace of mind for all customers and partners.

The warehouse also boasts a ready-to-go racking system, offering immediate and flexible storage solutions. Whether you're looking for short-term or long-term storage, Freeburn Transport’s new Lurgan warehouse can cater to diverse needs, ensuring safe and efficient handling of your goods.

The addition of this facility is part of Freeburn Transport’s commitment to growing alongside its customers, addressing the increasing demand for high-quality storage and logistics services.

Chris Freeburn, managing director, Freeburn, said: “We are delighted to open this new warehouse, which will enable us to better serve our clients and support their growing logistics needs”.

