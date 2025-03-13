New 24,000sq ft warehouse facility opens as Northern Ireland transport firm aims 'to better serve clients and support growing logistics needs'

By Claire Cartmill
Published 13th Mar 2025, 08:33 BST
With a spacious 24,000 square feet of storage space and the capacity to hold 3,000 pallets, Freeburn Transport’s new Lurgan warehouse is set to streamline the company’s operations –and they are currently recruiting for day, night, and weekend drivers to join the team

Northern Ireland firm Freeburn Transport has opened its latest warehouse facility in Lurgan, just a stone's throw from the motorway and key ports.

With a spacious 24,000 square feet of storage space and the capacity to hold 3,000 pallets, this new warehouse is set to streamline the company’s operations and enhance its ability to serve its expanding customer base.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new facility includes four dock levellers designed to facilitate efficient loading and unloading processes. Security is a top priority, with secure access provided through four electric roller shutter doors, offering ease of entry and peace of mind for all customers and partners.

The warehouse also boasts a ready-to-go racking system, offering immediate and flexible storage solutions. Whether you're looking for short-term or long-term storage, Freeburn Transport’s new Lurgan warehouse can cater to diverse needs, ensuring safe and efficient handling of your goods.

placeholder image
Read More
'We cannot wait to see you all': Father-and-son delight as family fun zone in La...

The addition of this facility is part of Freeburn Transport’s commitment to growing alongside its customers, addressing the increasing demand for high-quality storage and logistics services.

Chris Freeburn, managing director, Freeburn, said: “We are delighted to open this new warehouse, which will enable us to better serve our clients and support their growing logistics needs”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Freeburn Transport is pleased to announce the opening of its latest warehouse facility, strategically located in Lurgan, just a stone's throw from the motorway and key portsplaceholder image
Freeburn Transport is pleased to announce the opening of its latest warehouse facility, strategically located in Lurgan, just a stone's throw from the motorway and key ports

To support the expansion, Freeburn Transport is currently recruiting for day, night, and weekend drivers to join the team. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply and become part of a dynamic and growing team. For further information please email [email protected]

Related topics:Northern Ireland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice