'Our ambition is to explore new territories': Northern Ireland software company celebrates 'first foray' into Middle East after uniting with Dubai consulting firm
Belfast software firm Totalmobile has announced a strategic partnership with Dubai-based HL Group, a consulting services provider, to bring its award-winning field service management (FSM) solutions to new markets.
Totalmobile highlighted that this deal will be their ‘first foray’ into the Middle East region, with the aim of improving workforce productivity, reducing operational costs, and enhancing service quality for businesses across various industries.
Industries worldwide are increasingly seeking smarter field service management solutions, and this partnership will initially focus on key sectors, including transport, logistics, and facilities management. By combining HL Group’s deep local knowledge with Totalmobile’s proven FSM technology, the collaboration will help organizations streamline field operations, optimize resource allocation, and enhance frontline services.
James Bouch, head of global alliances at Totalmobile, said: "With success in Australia and our international activities in Scandinavia, we are at the stage in our journey where our ambition is to explore new territories, and in our alliance with HL Group, we've found the right partner to explore the potential of this valuable region.
"With their market knowledge across multiple industries and our commitment to enhancing field service efficiency globally, we look forward to supporting HL in their support of organisations across the region to deliver superior services.”
Nadim Labban, general manager of the HL Group, explained: "At HL, we are committed to delivering solutions that empower businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital landscape.
"By partnering with Totalmobile, we are combining our innovative approach to technology with their industry-leading field workforce solutions, creating a more seamless and efficient experience for our clients. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to transform how organisations connect and manage their field teams."
This partnership represents a further step in Totalmobile’s ongoing global expansion strategy, extending its FSM solutions beyond Europe and Australasia to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world. With over 1,000 organisations already benefiting from its technology, Totalmobile and HL Group are committed to supporting businesses in adopting intelligent workforce management tools that drive real, measurable impact.