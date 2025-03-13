'Our ambition is to explore new territories': Northern Ireland software company celebrates 'first foray' into Middle East after uniting with Dubai consulting firm

By Claire Cartmill
Published 13th Mar 2025, 10:02 BST
Belfast software firm Totalmobile has announced a strategic partnership with Dubai-based HL Group, a consulting services provider, to bring its award-winning field service management (FSM) solutions to new markets in the Middle Eastplaceholder image
Belfast software firm Totalmobile has announced a strategic partnership with Dubai-based HL Group, a consulting services provider, to bring its award-winning field service management (FSM) solutions to new markets in the Middle East
Belfast’s Totalmobile and Dubai-based, HL Group, have entered into a new strategic partnership to bring advanced field service management (FSM) solutions to the Middle East

Belfast software firm Totalmobile has announced a strategic partnership with Dubai-based HL Group, a consulting services provider, to bring its award-winning field service management (FSM) solutions to new markets.

Totalmobile highlighted that this deal will be their ‘first foray’ into the Middle East region, with the aim of improving workforce productivity, reducing operational costs, and enhancing service quality for businesses across various industries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Industries worldwide are increasingly seeking smarter field service management solutions, and this partnership will initially focus on key sectors, including transport, logistics, and facilities management. By combining HL Group’s deep local knowledge with Totalmobile’s proven FSM technology, the collaboration will help organizations streamline field operations, optimize resource allocation, and enhance frontline services.

Belfast software firm Totalmobile has announced a strategic partnership with Dubai-based HL Group, a consulting services provider, to bring its award-winning field service management (FSM) solutions to new markets in the Middle East. Pictured is James Bouch, head of global alliances at Totalmobile in Belfastplaceholder image
Belfast software firm Totalmobile has announced a strategic partnership with Dubai-based HL Group, a consulting services provider, to bring its award-winning field service management (FSM) solutions to new markets in the Middle East. Pictured is James Bouch, head of global alliances at Totalmobile in Belfast
placeholder image
Read More
New 24,000sq ft warehouse facility opens as Northern Ireland transport firm aims...

James Bouch, head of global alliances at Totalmobile, said: "With success in Australia and our international activities in Scandinavia, we are at the stage in our journey where our ambition is to explore new territories, and in our alliance with HL Group, we've found the right partner to explore the potential of this valuable region.

"With their market knowledge across multiple industries and our commitment to enhancing field service efficiency globally, we look forward to supporting HL in their support of organisations across the region to deliver superior services.”

Nadim Labban, general manager of the HL Group, explained: "At HL, we are committed to delivering solutions that empower businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital landscape.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Belfast software firm Totalmobile has announced a strategic partnership with Dubai-based HL Group, a consulting services provider, to bring its award-winning field service management (FSM) solutions to new markets in the Middle Eastplaceholder image
Belfast software firm Totalmobile has announced a strategic partnership with Dubai-based HL Group, a consulting services provider, to bring its award-winning field service management (FSM) solutions to new markets in the Middle East

"By partnering with Totalmobile, we are combining our innovative approach to technology with their industry-leading field workforce solutions, creating a more seamless and efficient experience for our clients. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to transform how organisations connect and manage their field teams."

This partnership represents a further step in Totalmobile’s ongoing global expansion strategy, extending its FSM solutions beyond Europe and Australasia to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world. With over 1,000 organisations already benefiting from its technology, Totalmobile and HL Group are committed to supporting businesses in adopting intelligent workforce management tools that drive real, measurable impact.

Related topics:BelfastNorthern Ireland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice