Prescription for success for Co Fermanagh pharmacy backed by Danske Bank

The purchase of the pharmacy on Main Street represents Mr Campbell’s first move into pharmacy ownership and follows 20 years’ experience working in pharmacies across Ireland, who is originally from the nearby Tempo village area.

Declan Campbell, owner of the new Campbell Pharmacy, said: “This is an exciting new chapter for the pharmacy and we’re delighted to be able to begin it with the help of Danske Bank During the pandemic Northern Ireland’s community pharmacies provided a vital frontline service and adapted in order to remain accessible, including helping to roll out the vaccination programme. We’re committed to continuing to deliver the excellent service that Brenda Carson, the previous owner provided for the local community.”

Caroline O’Hagan, Business Manager at Danske Bank’s South Business Centre, added: “We’re committed to helping NI grow again and a key part of that is supporting people and businesses to pursue their growth ambitions. Community pharmacies play an important role in providing the public with vital health care and support. We were delighted to support Declan with his move into pharmacy ownership whilst he and the team continue to provide an essential service to the community of Maguiresbridge.”

Declan Campbell of Campbell's Pharmacy, Maguiresbridge with Caroline O'Hagan, Client Business Manager, Danske Bank. Picture: Ronan McGrade

