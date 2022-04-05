Public encouraged to vote as towns shortlisted for business award

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, has encouraged members of the public to get their online votes in after the City was named as a finalist in a competition of best UK locations for business.

The UK’s Top Towns for Business competition is being run by Enterprise Nation, the small business network and business support provider, in partnership with Dell UK and aims to shine a spotlight on the UK’s towns and cities that successfully nurture entrepreneurial spirit in order to make a lasting impact on local communities and the economy.

Locations across the UK are judged on a variety of different business-related sectors including connectivity, dedicated space, retail space, networks and leadership, and Londonderry, Armagh and Portadown are amongst the nominees which are now being put out to a public vote.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor Warke said: “We are absolutely delighted to be recognised in this way as part of the UK’s Top Towns for Business and it would be even better news now if we could make that final step and take the top spot. This is a great opportunity to receive national recognition for our City and District, and for the fantastic work that is being done to support businesses and entrepreneurship by all involved.

“The voting is open until April 17 so I would appeal to everyone to take 30 seconds out to log on to the website and get your vote in!”

Everyone who places a vote will be entered into a prize draw to win a £200 Not on The High Street voucher.

To vote for Londonderry in the UK’s Top Towns for Business competition, visit https://bit.ly/TopTownsVote

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.