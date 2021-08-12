‘Rapid’ digital makeover at Tullyglass Hotel

Belfast-based, but with international reach, Rapid Agency, was engaged to carry out a website redesign, social media strategy refresh, PR campaign, 12-month e-mail marketing campaign plan alongside graphic design and SEO overhaul for the Hotel, which recently announced a £1.5m investment program.

Gus McConville, owner of the Tullyglass Hotel, explained: “At the start of lockdown one, we made a strategic decision to invest in our marketing strategy, particularly, within our digital platforms, in a bid to strengthen our presence in both the local domestic, business and wedding markets as well as our international reach. As a regional hotel, family-run hotel, brimming with history we need a strong digital presence, which showcases the recent investment we have made into our Clock Tower Ballroom, as well as the unique character of our hotel.

“Rapid Agency has exceeded all of our expectations. They have suggested and implemented fantastic solutions to our requirements, such as how to communicate our history, our wedding offering as well as our location as the gateway to the Glens of Antrim. Since launching the new platforms, business and bookings have been strong and very encouraging and we remerge after lockdown with renewed hope and vigour for the future, which will not only secure jobs but the future of this hotel.”

Odhran McLarnon, general manager Tullyglass Hotel and Residences, James Scullion, creative director Rapid Agency, Kathryn McKinney, design lead Rapid Agency, Gus McConville, managing director Tullyglass Hotel and Residences

Rapid Agency was founded by Ballymena businessman, James Scullion, when he was just 25 years-old. With eight staff, Rapid has serviced a diverse range of clients from various sectors over its five-year history. These include hospitality, manufacturing, retail, building and engineering, professional services, facilities management and charity. They are also Northern Ireland’s most highly reviewed digital agency on Google Reviews.

James explained: “We are absolutely delighted to have the Tullyglass Hotel on board for our full-service offering. It is brilliant to be able to help them to identify and attract new markets across the UK and world-wide, and indeed the much-needed domestic market.

“The past year has forced brilliant businesses, like the Tullyglass, to look at their current digital platforms and online presence and it has accelerated their plans, in some cases, overnight. We help them to raise their profile in a busy marketplace, pivot where possible and to speak directly to both new and existing customers in a meaningful, engaging way.

“It is exciting to see the Tullyglass Hotel seeing real results from our work, bolstering their growth on a daily basis and to be able to help them plan for a strong future in a post-pandemic world.”

