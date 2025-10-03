Missing the cut-off could mean fines and extra hassle ⏰

The deadline to register for Self Assessment with HMRC is this Sunday, October 5

First-time filers must register now or risk fines and extra complications later

You may need to register if you’re self-employed or earn income not taxed at source

Registering doesn’t mean filing straight away — returns are due later in the year

Missing the deadline could result in penalties, even if you still file by January 31

The clock is ticking for anyone in the UK who needs to file a Self Assessment tax return for the first time.

This Sunday, October 5, marks the deadline to register with HMRC, and with only days remaining, now is the time to act.

The October 5 date is crucial because it’s when HMRC expects individuals who need to submit a return to have formally registered. Missing the deadline doesn’t mean you’re off the hook, but it can complicate matters.

HMRC may give you a later registration date, but it could also result in penalties for registering late.

It’s worth stressing that registering by October 5 doesn’t mean you need to file immediately - the deadlines for submitting a return are still months away, with October 31 for paper submissions and January 31 for online.

The deadline to register for Self Assessment with HMRC is this Sunday, October 5

Who needs to register?

So who needs to register? Many people fall into this category without realising it. Anyone who became self-employed or started working in partnership during the last tax year must let HMRC know.

The same goes for people who earned untaxed income from freelancing, side jobs, tips or commission, particularly if it exceeded £1,000.

Those with rental income, significant dividend payments, capital gains, or foreign income may also be caught by the rules.

Even employees who are normally taxed through PAYE may need to register if they owe tax on other income, or if they need to claim tax reliefs or repay the high-income child benefit charge.

What to do now - checklist

If you have previously filed a return, you don’t need to register again. Registration is a one-off step, but if you’ve stopped the activity that required you to be in Self Assessment, you should tell HMRC to avoid unnecessary paperwork in future.

For those registering now, the process is relatively straightforward. It can be completed through GOV.UK by supplying personal information such as your name, address, date of birth, and National Insurance number.

If you are self-employed, HMRC will also ask when you started your business and what it involves.

Once you’ve registered, HMRC will issue a Unique Taxpayer Reference (UTR), which arrives by post. This number is vital, as it allows you to activate the online Self Assessment service and eventually file your return.

Although the deadline to file and pay tax isn’t until January, it’s sensible to use the months ahead to get organised. That means gathering records of income, expenses, receipts and bank statements for the 2024/25 tax year.

The earlier you prepare, the less chance there is of running into problems close to the deadline.

For people with complex finances, it may also be worth seeking professional help to make sure everything is correct and to ensure you’re not missing out on legitimate deductions.

What happens if you miss the 5 October deadline?

If you miss the October 5 registration deadline, HMRC will still expect you to file your return by January 31.

Filing late or paying after that date leads to automatic penalties and interest charges, and registering late risks further fines. That makes it all the more important to act now.

In short, if you think you may need to submit a Self Assessment return for the 2024/25 tax year and you haven’t registered before, this Sunday is your cut-off point. Registering is quick, simple, and saves the stress of dealing with HMRC penalties later on.