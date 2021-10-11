Software firm, Sentireal, has been a real success story

Producing Virtual and Augmented Reality training experiences for organisations across the UK, the company has experienced stellar growth over the last 12 months.

The company recently received a Business in the Community award and globally a nomination in the VR Industry’s own “Oscars” the AIXR Awards.

CEO Tom Houston puts the success down to a talented team: “We have an exceptional team of developers who seem to forever exceed expectations. Their ability to delight our customers means we get repeat projects and referrals.”

Sentireal have capitalised on the increasing availability of low cost VR hardware and are able to use their own “building blocks” to create sophisticated training and assessment experiences at a much lower cost than previously possible.

Tom continued: “Our experience has allowed us to build common platforms that can be customised to deliver a bespoke environment, being able to reuse existing code shortens the development time and the cost to our customers. It means customers get more for their budget.”

An increasing request, is how VR can be used to help with the mental wellbeing of staff as stress is increasingly recognised as a major contributing factor to low performance and increased sick leave. Sentireal have addressed the issue by incorporating mental wellbeing aspects into recent projects.

It’s an area Tom see’s expanding: “We built a guided meditation garden, some distraction therapy and even a VR gym. It’s a great way for staff to get away from their desk or machinery and spend a few minutes to relax and focus on themselves. Customers generally see Health and Safety as the first area to use VR for training, and I think that will remain, but I see it being combined with a more holistic approach and Sentireal will be there to help.”

