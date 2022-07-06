Spanwall recognised for post Grenfell innovative cladding solution

A Belfast-based facades manufacturer has been recognised for a new cladding product developed in the wake of the Grenfell disaster that increases fire safety standards.

Spanwall won ‘Most Innovative Product’ in the Digital Construction Live Awards for its revolutionary SF40-FR rain-screen system. The awards showcase pioneering products and teams who champion innovation, pushing the boundaries on ever evolving concepts and advancements.

Founded in 1967, the firm has over 50 years proven experience and has provided specialist cladding solutions on many signature buildings throughout the world from Belfast to Barbados, Dublin to Amsterdam and from South Africa to Saudi Arabia, specified by architects and designers working on behalf of brands including Google, Apple, Microsoft, Guinness, British Airways and Audi.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing director Keith Toner and his team collecting their award

In response to the cladding crisis, fire safety has become a subject of nationwide concern. Spanwall advanced its standard rainscreen product, creating the pioneering SF40-FR rainscreen system which stands up to deep scrutiny without impacting the aesthetics, form, and function of the cladding product.

The product underwent a series of stringent performance tests, including CWCT testing. The CWCT developed a robust framework for the weather tightness of a building envelope, the SF40-FR is CWCT verified, meaning it is guaranteed to perform as expected. As well as this, the product holds Fire Performance Classification.

Keith Toner, managing director at Spanwall, said: “We are delighted to win ‘Most Innovative Product’ at the Digital Construction Live awards. For nearly 50 years, we’ve been building on solid foundations, investing in our people, our systems and our products to ensure we consistently deliver our core values of innovation and quality.

“Spanwall has always been focused on ensuring every product that leaves its site is rigorously tested and following the cladding crisis, this focus intensified. Using digital technology, we advanced our standard rainscreen product, creating the revolutionary SF40-FR rainscreen system. We regard this as a recognition Spanwall’s innovative design, meticulous attention to detail, and unparalleled skill.

Managing director Keith Toner and his team collecting their award