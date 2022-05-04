The WorkSpace now open in Portrush offering remote working solutions

Located on Eglinton Lane, The WorkSpace provides a flexible solution for local business people, freelancers, start-up’s, students and visiting tourists in response to changing working habits.

The brainchild of local man Ben Brennan, the idea was conceived through his personal experience of navigating hybrid working between his home in Portrush and his Belfast office.

As part of his business journey, the entrepreneur benefited from the expert support of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Alchemy mentoring programme.

The Mayor, councillor Richard Holmes, said: “It’s very encouraging to see such an innovative business venture in our Borough, and we are fortunate to have such forward-thinking local entrepreneurs, like Ben, whose ideas benefit both residents and visitors as well as our local economy.

“This new remote working and hot desking facility is a fantastic asset to the area, and I am sure it will be of great benefit to hybrid and remote workers and businesses.

“Council plays a key role in supporting business growth in Causeway Coast and Glens and I’m very pleased to see its positive impact and hear directly from Ben about how our business support services have helped him.”

Ben explained: “I have been working remotely since the onset of the pandemic from my family home in Portrush. Despite the lure of being by the coast, it came with challenges – from unreliable and sometimes non-existent internet connectivity, to not having a suitable quiet space to work from.

Owner Ben Brennan shows the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, councillor Richard Holmes, around The WorkSpace, a new remote working hub in Portrush

“Inspired by this experience and knowing many others facing the same, ‘The WorkSpace’ was born with a vision to offer flexible and affordable hot desking facilities. I started the business and signed up to the Council’s Alchemy programme. This gave me the support I needed to develop a business growth plan which has given me a strategic pathway to grow The WorkSpace.”

“We are excited to offer a seamless working experience to residents and visitors to the Causeway Coast area. Our customers can book online to avail of a fully equipped work environment, including desks with monitors, ultrafast full fibre broadband as well as kitchen facilities. The Workspace is open seven days per week, and we have daily, weekly and monthly rates available to suit all needs.