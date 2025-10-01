Transport & Travel: Irish government set to legislate to raise passenger cap at Dublin Airport to meet the 'strong and growing demand' from passengers and airlines worldwide
A 32 million passenger cap, a planning condition issued by the airport's local authority, has long come under legal and political scrutiny.
But Minister for Transport Darragh O'Brien secured Cabinet sign-off to address the matter through legislation on Tuesday.
He now has sign-off for the development of a Bill to give the Minister for Transport the power to remove or amend the cap, which was established under planning permissions in 2007-2008.
It is envisaged that there will be full enactment before the end of 2026.
In a statement, he said: "This Government recognises the strategic importance of Dublin Airport as our primary international gateway, and the contribution it makes to our economy.
"Today, I sought agreement to pursue a legislative course of action to bring much-needed clarity to all stakeholders."
He said DAA, which operates Dublin Airport , would also progress its planning application for the development of a suite of infrastructure projects at the airport to facilitate growth.
The Programme for Government includes a commitment to working with stakeholders to achieve the objective of lifting the passenger cap at Dublin Airport as soon as possible.
DAA submitted an application in December 2023 to raise the passenger cap and for the development of several capacity-enhancing projects, including new piers and aircraft stands, along with a new Integrated Transport Centre.
Meanwhile, the Minister for Transport intends to progress "a targeted legislative solution to address the passenger cap".
DAA welcomed the development, with a spokesman saying: "We hope this process can move swiftly to give Dublin Airport the ability to meet the strong and growing demand from passengers and airlines worldwide to fly in and out of our national gateway, safeguarding Ireland's connectivity, jobs, tourism and wider economic growth.
"DAA has done, and continues to do all it can, to have the passenger cap lifted through the planning process and remains committed to working with all stakeholders to see the cap removed as soon as possible."