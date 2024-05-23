Watch as Belfast spring market opens for business at City hall, slightly delayed due to weather

By Michael Cousins
Published 23rd May 2024, 15:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The Belfast Spring Market as it opened at 1pm three hours later than planned due to blustery weather

Following on the from the popular Christmas market the Spring Market opened

Related topics:BelfastCity Hall

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.