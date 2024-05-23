Watch as Belfast spring market opens for business at City hall, slightly delayed due to weather
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Belfast Spring Market as it opened at 1pm three hours later than planned due to blustery weather
Following on the from the popular Christmas market the Spring Market opened
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.