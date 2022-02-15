White’s Oats awarded £5m Aldi contract

A long-standing supplier of Aldi Ireland, White’s has partnered with the supermarket for the past 12 years.

The two-year contract extension will see a range of new products being developed for Aldi Ireland in the coming year. The oats producer also supplies Aldi UK and currently has a £4.3m contract in place with its UK stores.

White’s Oats is Ireland’s largest oat miller and breakfast cereal producer, working with 100 Irish and 35 British farmers to make a variety of oats and porridge products.

Mark Gowdy, commercial director at White’s Oats and Laura Harper, buying director at Aldi Ireland

Established in 1841 in Tandragee, White’s pioneered the first rolled packaged oat flake. Today, White’s employs 66 people and produces 1.4 million bowls of porridge daily from its oat mill.

Aldi group buying director, John Curtin, said: “White’s Oats has been a long-term partner with Aldi for the last number of years, and we’re delighted to continue this strong relationship into the future. We’re excited to work on new product development with the team over the coming year, and to provide Aldi customers with even more delicious products.”

Mark Gowdy, commercial director of White’s, added: “Everyone at White’s Oats is delighted with the announcement to continue supplying Aldi Ireland with a range of traditional and instant porridge oat products into the future. Aldi’s support over the past 12 years has allowed our business to expand and flourish and for that we are truly appreciative. This partnership has allowed us deliver award winning and sustainable products that continue to experience strong growth.”

