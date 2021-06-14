Whitespace invests in R&D to secure £4m global contracts

Neil McCabe, Investment Director at Whiterock Finance is pictured with Anthony Doyle, Finance Director at Pure Fitout

It has also won a multimillion-pound contract with a UK Government Ministry.

Headquartered in London, the company’s Belfast office has invested over £450,000 in R&D to develop a new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered software, eamli, an automated decision intelligence engine that helps augment and inform decisions on best business practice and objectives in both the public and private sectors.

Glenn McClements, COO and Head of Engineering, Whitespace, said: “Decision-making is a key requirement for businesses, yet we have found that most decisions are based on minimal information and analysis. eamli is an Expert, Augmented, Machine Learning, Intelligence capability that changes this through a dynamic decision-led approach that uses machine learning to continuously improve its accuracy. By providing data and forecasts that can be altered based on business changes, companies can strategically use this information to grow.

“Invest NI has supported us in many ways, helping us to develop our eamli product through its R&D assistance and to scale at pace. Over the years, our Belfast team has developed an abundance of skills, which made Belfast the perfect location to further develop eamli.”

Invest NI has offered Whitespace £154,000 of support towards the development of its eamli software.

Kevin Holland, Invest NI’s CEO, added: “Whitespace is an innovative SME that has grown quickly in recent years and now boasts over half of its global team based in Belfast. We have supported Whitespace’s growth in Northern Ireland since 2017, offering business advice and support towards product development and international trademarking and patents. With our latest R&D support combined with the expertise of its Belfast team, the company has developed an innovative AI product that is already presenting opportunities to compete on the global stage. The company’s multi-million contracts, and the growing partnership opportunities, are testament to the importance of investing in R&D and is a strong endorsement of the company’s eamli product offering. It is great to see that the support we provide, both financial and strategic, can make a real impact on a company’s growth.”

In recognition of Whitespace’s commitment to innovation, it has been awarded a Silver Level Innovator Certificate from Innovate NI.

Invest NI is committed to driving innovation in NI and is a proud partner of Innovate NI, a Department for the Economy programme, helping local businesses innovate successfully. For further information visit www.innovateni.co

Invest NI’s R&D support is partly financed by the European Regional Development Fund under the EU Investment for Growth and Jobs Programme 2014–2020.

