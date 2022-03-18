Wrightbus CEO signs diversity pledge to help create a more inclusive workforce

Buta Atwal, CEO of the Ballymena-based company Wrightbus

Buta Atwal, CEO of the Ballymena-based company, which has pioneered zero emission buses, has joined the chief executives of Marks & Spencer, the Co-op Group, Unilever, Superdrug and others to sign the ‘CEO Activist & Moving the Dial on Diversity Pledge’, which aims to drive action to better engage and support all underrepresented groups within business.

Mr Atwal said: “Diversity is essential for a successful business. A diverse workforce offers differing perspectives, which is vital to developing business strategies. It also means increased creativity, bringing a melting pot of fresh ideas. We pride ourselves on creating a welcoming environment for all employees, but we know there is more we can do. By signing this pledge, Wrightbus is strengthening its commitment to diversity and fairness.”

Founding members Steve Murrells, CEO of the Co-operative Group, Steve Rowe, CEO of Marks & Spencer and Steve Ingham, CEO of PageGroup, hope to use their influence, experience and public platforms to encourage more than 100 other UK CEOs to sign the pledge before December 2022.

Mr Murrells added: “This is an important step towards creating diverse and inclusive workplaces for all our colleagues where they feel a true sense of belonging, Collectively, as CEOs and leadership teams, we know that more must be done; and each of us has a responsibility to be role models and agents of change to drive true inclusion throughout our organisations, our products and services and the communities we serve.”

