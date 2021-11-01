Wrightbus prevents one million kgs of CO2 entering the atmosphere

The reduction in emissions, from 600,000 miles covered by Wrightbus’s fleet of hydrogen-powered buses, is the equivalent of taking more than 230 cars off the roads for a whole year.

Wrightbus launched its first zero-emission bus - the Streetdeck Hydroliner - last year in Aberdeen, with the fleet entering passenger service in January 2021. The Hydroliner bus emits only water from its tailpipe, with no harmful emissions.

In addition to the Aberdeen fleet, the company’s zero emission hydrogen buses are currently in operation in London, Dublin and Belfast. A further 20 buses have been delivered to Birmingham, with several other local authorities looking to introduce them to their town and city streets to improve local air quality.

Wrightbus CEO Jo Bamford

Wrightbus also recently unveiled the Streetdeck Electroliner, its first double-decker EV bus, and the fastest charging double deck EV on the market at just two hours 45 minutes.

In the run-up to the COP26 climate conference, the first ever Streetdeck Hydroliner model undertook a nationwide tour from London to Scotland,

The UK Hydrogen Roadshow - a partnership between bus manufacturer Wrightbus, RYZE Hydrogen and hydrogen production company INEOS - saw the bus travel a 600-mile route, taking in businesses along the way to highlight the potential that low-carbon hydrogen fuel has to play in various industries, including aviation, construction, heating and transport. Its journey ended at Jordanhill School, in Glasgow, where pupils learned all about hydrogen and its potential to help prevent climate change.

When green entrepreneur Jo Bamford took over Wrightbus in October 2019, only 56 staff remained in the business. Just two years on, and largely thanks to its new zero emission products, Wrigtbus is now on track to have more than 900 staff over the next few months once its latest recruitment drive is complete.

Wrightbus Hydroliner

“Hitting such a landmark on the eve of COP26 is incredibly emotive,” said Wrightbus Executive Chairman Jo Bamford.

“When we set out on this journey our aim was to offer multiple zero-emission solutions, but to see this number on paper - one million kgs of CO2 saved - really puts our efforts into context.

“At Wrightbus we have been relentless in our commitment to zero emissions transport but even though these figures are impressive we cannot let up. As we showcase the Wrightbus Hydroliner, the world’s first hydrogen double-decker bus, to world leaders at COP26, we will continue to press the case for more support for zero emissions transport.”

