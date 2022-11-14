A Fermanagh-based creative studio has invested in the purchase and fitout of new office space in Enniskillen town centre and opened a new street-level coffee dock, creating four new jobs with the support of Ulster Bank.

SugarProjects has taken up residence in the former Fermanagh Herald premises, a two-storey property on Belmore Street in the town which has been vacant for the past seven years.

The move comes as the studio, founded by creative director and designer Ronan Cassidy, prepares to celebrate its milestone 10th year in business.

As part of the investment, SugarProjects has also launched White Rabbit, a new street-level coffee dock specialising in takeaway.

Located on the ground floor of the new premises, White Rabbit hopes to rejuvenate the local high street. Meanwhile, SugarProjects will operate from the office space above in an effort to attract business back into the town centre.

“We wanted to be a part of the town community,” Ronan explained.

“For the best part of our history, we have operated from out-of-town offices which have served us well but now is the time to invest for the future. As part of that investment, we want to be a contributing partner in the local business community and to build an inspiring and creative environment to attract and retain talent.

“Our new office space, acquired with the assistance of Ulster Bank, offers us the space to establish a truly collaborative environment, complete with meeting room facilities, breakout spaces, and the flexibility to adapt the space in the future to accommodate further growth.”

Commenting on the creative industries within the local area and the need for more local investment, he continued: “We have a wealth of creative talent in the Fermanagh area. We’re investing in our offices, our people and our company culture to demonstrate to prospective clients and future recruits that as a creative studio we can compete toe-to-toe with city-based agencies.”

Ulster Bank business development manager Peter O’Hara says the opening of White Rabbit demonstrates the widespread entrepreneurial spirit in the area.

He added: “It is a hugely positive development that business owners such as Ronan are investing in the high street, bringing their business and staff back into town centres and a with them renewed enthusiasm for what our high streets can become.

"While the coffee business was a late addition to the plans for the new premises, it is a clear demonstration of the entrepreneurial spirit we’re proud to support at Ulster Bank.

“This is a strategically important investment for both SugarProjects and Enniskillen, for it represents a commitment to job creation here and now through White Rabbit with the capacity for further recruitment within the creative studio.”

Founded in 2013, SugarProjects specialises in graphic design, website design and development, logo design and brand identity, social media campaigns, search engine optimisation (SEO), content creation and digital marketing.