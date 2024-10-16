Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The company has created over 150 jobs since its arrival and the Belfast investment has helped the US firm to continue to empower emergency services

ESO, the data and software company dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data, is celebrating five years in Belfast.

Having just two members of staff when it arrived to Belfast in October 2019, the company has since created over 150 local jobs, reinforcing its commitment to the city, and emergency response and healthcare outcomes across the globe.

As the firm marks its fifth anniversary, it’s also ushering in a new era of leadership. Russell Beggs who has been instrumental as Site Lead since the office’s inception will be transitioning to focus on his role as Senior Vice-President of Engineering where he will continue to shape ESO’s strategic vision on a global scale. Suzanne Ledgerwood and John Fitzsimons will step in as Co-Site Leads and guide the Belfast office through the next chapter of growth.

John Fitzsimons, Co-Site Lead and Director of Engineering said: “My journey with ESO has been incredibly rewarding and I am honoured to step into this leadership role with Suzanne. The company’s growth trajectory has been remarkable, particularly our expansion into European markets and the scaling of our technology to deliver better outcomes for patients across the globe.”

ESO Belfast has played a crucial role in the company’s global expansion, including Europe with its recent acquisition of Logis Solutions, a global leader in computer-aided dispatch (CAD), logistics, and billing software for emergency medical services (EMS), fire departments, and hospitals. The acquisition of Logis Solutions represents a strategic step for ESO with Logis software building on ESO’s foundation - serving EMS, fire departments, and hospitals - and extending its data-driven insights to dispatch and emergency communication centres, while enhancing mobile integrated health capabilities.

John continued: “By leveraging ESO’s advanced analytics, machine learning, and AI capabilities, and now integrating Logis Solutions, we are set to deliver a transformational set of tools that will revolutionise how emergency services operate. This is about driving intelligent resourcing and need-matched care, unlocking greater value for our partners in healthcare and emergency response."

ESO has appointed two new site leads as it marks five years in Belfast, Suzanne Ledgerwood and John Fitzsimons

Since 2019, ESO’s Belfast footprint has significantly expanded, including an investment in a new state-of-the-art office on Fountain Street. Designed to embody collaboration, vibrancy, and innovation, the office space also facilitated the creation of a cybersecurity hub in 2022, resulting in the addition of 20 new roles. Its growth aligns with Northern Ireland’s growing role in big data and the growing responsibility data-first companies have to their customers and the industry.

In addition to the business’s continued growth and innovation, prioritising the promotion of a diverse and inclusive workplace has been key to success in the last five years with 37 female team members out of 153 in Belfast, representing 24 per cent. ESO Belfast’s journey to gender equality is reflective of wider industry performance. Tech Nation, an organisation funded by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to accelerate the tech industry, reports that for every 100 people working in tech in the UK, just 26 are women.

Suzanne Ledgerwood, Co-Site Lead and Office Culture & Experience Manager at ESO Belfast, said: "I am excited to step into this new role alongside John at such a transformative time for ESO. Having overseen the development of our office culture, I’ve seen firsthand how the Belfast team’s dedication and innovation have been central to the company’s success.

