Dementia NI is firmus energy’s charity partner

Over the course of the year, firmus energy will organise various corporate and staff-led events, as well as other exciting initiatives in conjunction with the team at Dementia NI, to raise awareness and funds for a fantastic charity that empowers individuals with dementia to live positive lives.

Niall Martindale – the Chief Executive Officer at firmus energy – said: “The Charity of the Year is an important part of firmus energy’s Corporate Social Responsibility because it enables staff and management to give something back to people and local communities.

“Everyone at firmus energy knows the crucial role Dementia NI performs in the community in terms of supporting and empowering local people with dementiaand for that reason we are delighted to be able to partner with them for the year that lies ahead.”

Pictured (L-R) is John McCorry, Lisa McCarthy, Olga Pollock, John McErlane and Alistair Campbell.

Research shows there are more than 20,000 people living with dementia across Northern Ireland. This is projected to rise to 60,000 by 2050, due in part to an ageing population. These numbers demonstrate the increasing impact of dementia and the growing need for the support provided by Dementia NI’s services.

Established in 2015 by five individuals with a diagnosis of dementia, Dementia NI provides vital peer support for local people with a diagnosis and empowers them to drive positive change in dementia services and policy. Raising awareness of what it is like to live with dementia, and changing negative perceptions, are also fundamental aspects of Dementia NI’s work.

Karen Kerr – Head of Engagement at Dementia NI – said: “We are delighted to be selected by the staff of firmus energy, and through our partnership Dementia NI can continue to provide its life-changing peer support to local people with a diagnosis to ensure they live as well as possible.

firmus energy’s support will also help fund our work to raise awareness and improve understanding of dementia by encouraging people to start conversations about this much misunderstood condition.

“We have a fantastic plan for the year ahead that will help create communities where people with dementia are respected, understood and supported, and of course every pound raised stays right here in Northern Ireland. We are excited for the year ahead and the impact working together will make,” added Karen.