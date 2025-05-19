At the heart of the campaign is Sheila, a handcrafted, soft-hearted hedgehog who serves as a calming and reassuring presence in the chaos following road accidents

County Tyrone firm Shield Accident Management has unveiled a new integrated advertising campaign titled ‘Bringing Calm to Collisions’, aimed at transforming public perception of accident management services across Northern Ireland.

At the heart of the campaign is Sheila, a handcrafted, soft-hearted hedgehog who serves as a calming and reassuring presence in the chaos following road accidents. With her gentle demeanour and distinctive look, Sheila becomes the brand’s new face offering empathy, clarity, and action at a moment when people feel overwhelmed and unsure.

Founded in 2018, Shield Accident Management has supported thousands of Northern Irish drivers after non-fault accidents, offering seamless vehicle recovery, repair, replacement vehicles, and insurance claims assistance all at no cost to them.

“Many people still don’t know when or why to call an accident management service,” said Monica Hughes, director at Shield.

“Our research showed that 57% of people would call a family member first after a collision, while only 13% would think to contact a professional accident management provider. We want to change that. When Sheila rolls in, you can relax – because Shield has arrived, and you’re in safe hands knowing that Shield will handle everything for you.”

‘Bringing Calm to Collisions’ represents a creative leap forward for the industry—introducing a character, and a feeling, that drivers will remember when it matters most.

“Sheila brings a relaxing warmth, humour, and a touch of quirk to every touchpoint, from the TV advert, engaging outdoor formats and social content. She’s here to help reassure us in the event of a collision on the road by removing the stress and frustrations in a way that’s instantly recognisable and refreshingly fun,” said Darren Lyttle, creative director at Genesis.

“In a crowded market, Sheila gives the brand a face people can connect with – and she’s already stealing hearts. I’m excited about working with Sheila (and the team at Shield) in the future.”

Sheila was lovingly brought to life by Northern Ireland-based prop and set designer Diana Ennis, who spent weeks building the puppet from scratch.

“Working with Shield and Genesis to bring Sheila to life was an utter pleasure,” said Ennis. “Designing Sheila was a joy – from carving her shape to bringing her to life on set with puppeteer Holly Greig. It was a rare treat to experiment with new techniques, like crafting hedgehog bristles from yard brushes—though I did sacrifice my fingerprints in the process. Thankfully, they’re growing back, ending my brief stint as an international woman of mystery!”

Monica Hughes, Diana Ennis and Holly Greig introducing Sheila at the ‘Bringing Calm to Collisions’ TV Campaign Launch in Mallusk

Launching today (Monday), the Shield campaign will roll out across TV, radio, out-of-home, and social media—introducing audiences across Northern Ireland to Sheila’s calming presence and highlighting the essential support Shield provides after a road traffic collision.