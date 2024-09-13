The Muff Liquor Company announces exciting launch in Northern Ireland with partnering with leading wholesaler Drinks Inc, part of Musgrave NI

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Renowned innovator in the craft spirits industry, The Muff Liquor Company has officially launch in Northern Ireland in partnership with leading drinks wholesaler, Drinks Inc., part of Musgrave NI.

Jimmy Carr, international comedian, and one of a number of high profile investors in Muff Liquor was in Belfast for a special event to mark the launch alongside highly celebrated singer Nathan Carter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event took place on Wednesday night at the esteemed Ten Square Hotel in Belfast, offering guests a first-hand experience of the revamped bottle designs which Muff Liquor has introduced and which embody the company’s essence of heritage and innovation.

"Our partnership with Drinks Inc. is a pivotal move for us as we look to expand our footprint in Northern Ireland," said Laura Bonner, CEO of The Muff Liquor Company.

"We are thrilled to bring our unique spirits, crafted with passion and precision, to Northern Ireland. The new bottle design reflects our commitment to quality and our heritage, which we are eager to share and Belfast got the first look."

Renowned innovator in the craft spirits industry, The Muff Liquor Company has officially launch in Northern Ireland in partnership with leading drinks wholesaler, Drinks Inc., part of Musgrave NI. Pictured is Muff Liquor investor and comedian, Jimmy Carr, Muff Liquor CEO, Laura Bonner, Muff Liquor Investor and singer Nathan Carter

The Muff Liquor Company’s portfolio boasts a velvety smooth potato-based vodka and gin, alongside a distinctively lightly peat-smoked whiskey. These spirits have not only received a new look but continue to offer the exceptional taste and quality that the brand is known for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Servicing more than 1,300 customers across Northern Ireland, Drinks Inc. offers almost 1,500 products across the beers, wines and spirits categories working with over 100 producers and suppliers.

"We are delighted to collaborate with The Muff Liquor Company and are impressed by their dedication to creating exquisite spirits that resonate well with our audience in Northern Ireland, and boosts our customer proposition." said Peter Mulgrew, sales manager of Drinks Inc.

"Their innovative approach and the superior quality of their products are what attracted us to this partnership."

Renowned innovator in the craft spirits industry, The Muff Liquor Company has officially launch in Northern Ireland in partnership with leading drinks wholesaler, Drinks Inc., part of Musgrave NI. Pictured is Drinks Inc. BDM Denise Stone, Drinks Inc. sales manager Peter Mulgrew, Muff Liquor investor and comedian, Jimmy Carr, Drinks Inc. BDM, Dee Lewis, and Muff Liquor investor and singer, Nathan Carter

The launch event was an enchanting evening filled with fine spirits, engaging entertainment, and in the company of two of the ‘Muff Men’ themselves, Jimmy Carr and Nathan Carter, who are both thrilled to support the brand's expansion and celebrate the occasion.