Dougies Goodies confirms official opening date for their new Belfast bakery
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
After weeks of anticipation since announcing their new Belfast store, the popular local bakery Dougies Goodies has confirmed its grand opening on Friday, October 11.
Over the past year, Dougies Goodies has been expanding its Northern Irish presence, opening their new cake factory in Ballymena as well as appearing on the shelves of local shops across the region.
And with each opening, the buzz around Dougies Goodies baked goods has grown louder, with queues along Northern Ireland’s main streets a regular feature of its arrival in local towns and villages.
The flagship Fountain Street bakery will provide a unique bakery experience for sweet treat lovers. City centre commuters and shoppers will be able to enjoy freshly baked pastries, cakes, savoury snacks and more in its unique surroundings.
Visitors to the store will be able to soak up the full Dougies Goodies experience while they collect their famous custom cakes for that special occasion.
Speaking about the opening, Dougies Goodies chief cake tester Frank Warwick, said: “Every day we have customers travelling from Belfast to pick up their celebration cakes or sample our Goodies, so we simply had to bring Dougies Goodies to Belfast - we’re excited to announce after months of hard work that we will be opening our Fountain Street doors on Friday, October 11.
“We’re excited to set up shop in one of the most vibrant, fun-loving cities in the world.”
The Friday launch event will be a typically Dougies’- sized spectacular. Expect a huge celebration, with giveaways, treats, and few more surprises.
And, of course, there will be cake. Lots and lots of cake. So, Belfast, get ready to gather your friends and finally taste what all the fuss is about. The Dougies Goodies experience is one you won’t want to miss...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.