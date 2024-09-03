easyJet sees millions of seats on sale from Northern Ireland for summer 2025
Northern Ireland’s largest airline easyJet has launched its Big Seat Release for summer 2025.
There’s over 33million seats across 185,000 flights between June 16 and September 30 2025 now on sale including over 1.7millon seats across over 10,000 flights to and from Northern Ireland, meaning customers can get a great deal by booking early with seats available from just £22.99.
With flights to over 120 destinations to choose from across Europe and North Africa from 21 UK airports, customers have an unrivalled choice when looking to book their next summer holiday, from vibrant cities steeped in culture to pristine beaches and renowned adventure destinations, there is something for everyone.
Today also sees the launch of thousands more package holidays for summer 2025 available to book through easyJet holidays, with over 7,000 hotels to choose from with all packages including flights, hotel, 23kg luggage and transfers on all beach getaways. All covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.
From the likes of popular destinations Palma de Mallorca, Rhodes, Turkey and Tunisia, easyJet holidays also offer thousands of free kids spaces for families looking to plan ahead to find their perfect break.
Ali Gayward, UK country manager for easyJet, said: “We’re delighted to be putting millions more seats for next summer on sale today so that our customers in Northern Ireland can book early and enjoy great value fares to a host of Europe’s most popular leisure destinations.
"With hundreds of routes available from 21 UK airports, our short-haul network offers unrivalled choice for those planning their holidays for next year and we can’t wait to welcome them on board.”
Flights for next summer are now available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app, including:
Belfast City to London Luton from £22.99
Belfast International to Bristol and Nice from £26.99
Belfast International to Amsterdam from £28.99
Belfast International to Paris from £33.99
Belfast International to Palma from £43.99
Belfast International to Corfu from £40.99
Belfast City to Liverpool from £23.99
Belfast City to Palma from £47.99
To discover more about easyJet’s network and to book, visit easyJet.com.
