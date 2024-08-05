‘Exceptional large scale dairy farm’ with room for 600 cows for sale in Northern Ireland - with a price tag of £6.5million
A large-scale dairy farm in Northern Ireland, spanning 185 acres, has been put on the market by Savills.
Island Dairies Farm, located near the historic market town of Dromore in Co Down, is described by Savills as an “exceptional large scale dairy farm with an accessible location and prime farmland.”
This notable commercial farm features a contiguous block of productive, versatile land and is situated in the heart of County Down.
Island Dairies includes a variety of assets, such as a charming country farmhouse and a partially restored mansion house, both offering exceptional views of the rolling countryside.
Savills states: “A key feature of the farm is the dairy enterprise and associated land. The extensive dairy complex comprises a 32:32 DeLaval rapid-exit parlour with cubicle accommodation for over 600 cows and heifers, seven silage clamps and slurry storage for over four million gallons.
“Island Dairies Farm is carrying an in-hand herd of 600 mostly registered Holstein dairy cows, plus followers. Four Lely robotic milking units, which are excluded from the sale, also support the dairy operation.
“A significant advantage of Island Dairies is the quality and extent of its farmland, which lies in a ring-fenced block and includes approximately 165 acres of ploughable grass. The land benefits from excellent infrastructure, including good access via public roads, a network of internal tracks, fencing, and a reliable water supply. About eight acres of mature woods provide additional amenity and shelter.
“The farm also includes a range of modern farm buildings centred around a milk processing plant. Island Dairies Farm presents one of the finest opportunities in recent years to acquire both an extensive and productive farm in County Down, which is well-served with residential accommodation and an extremely well equipped modern dairy complex.”
Key Features
Impressive farmhouse with 5 bedrooms
Imposing partially restored period house
Modern 600-cow dairy complex
Productive land in a ring-fenced block
About 165 acres ploughable pasture
12-acre lake with commercial trout fishery
Excellent access network
Belfast City - 20 miles
