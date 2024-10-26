Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bushmills continues to creatively disrupt the category with the fifth series of its elusive and exclusive Causeway Collection

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bushmills Irish Whiskey has officially launched the 2011 Oloroso Sherry Cask as part of its highly anticipated 2024 Causeway Collection.

Inspired by a thirst for the uncommon, this coveted annual collection features exquisite single malt Irish whiskeys aged in rare, hand-selected casks from the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery. This limited-edition, cask-strength treasure, offered exclusively by Celtic Whiskey Shop, invites whiskey enthusiasts to experience a unique taste of masterful craftsmanship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This release marks a milestone as the first expression in The Causeway Collection to be exclusively matured in first-fill Oloroso sherry casks, sourced from Jerez, Spain. Filled on October 20 2011, this Irish single malt has spent 13 years patiently ageing, slowly picking up deeper notes of dried fig, apricots and raisins.

At an impressive cask strength of 53.4% ABV, the waves of robust fruit flavours are more pronounced and distinct, followed by an incomparable roasted nuttiness and toasted oak.

Each expression from The Causeway Collection has been meticulously crafted with passion and expertise by Master Blender Alex Thomas, who commented: “This truly is a sensational whiskey. With such rich, dark, nutty flavours, you can appreciate the influence of the beautiful Spanish fortified wine casks in which this whiskey has rested for so many years.”

To celebrate the launch of this prestigious collection, Bushmills has partnered with local actor Colin Morgan to create a bespoke audio track inspired by the rich and rugged landscape of the Giant’s Causeway. This whiskey wind-down invites you to immerse yourself in a multi-sensory tasting experience of the new 2011 Oloroso Sherry Cask.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each expression from The Causeway Collection has been meticulously crafted with passion and expertise by Master Blender Alex Thomas

Alex continued: “We believe every one of our whiskeys should be savoured slowly and intentionally. Our new whiskey wind-down encourages everyone to do exactly that, while taking them on the magnificent journey our Causeway Collection has been on. Having the opportunity to transport our listeners to the magical place where it all began—one that is so close to my heart—is so special. We hope this immersive track fosters a deeper connection between single malt lovers and our whiskey, creating a memorable experience and offering an exceptional finish to their day.

“I am deeply passionate about reimagining Irish single malt. The Causeway Collection gives us a platform to explore and envision where Irish single malt whiskey can go and what it can be.”

Ally Alpine, owner of the Celtic Whiskey Shop, expressed his excitement about this release: “Each year, we await The Causeway Collection with great anticipation to see what stunning expressions Bushmills creates next. This year, we were just blown away from the first sample of this stunning whiskey. A testament to the Bushmills team who handpicked the very best casks to create such a rare and beautiful whiskey; this 2011 Oloroso Sherry Cask really is a whiskey that has a wow factor that we know our customers will love as much as we do.”