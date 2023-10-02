Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ulster University Business School has announced the launch of the ‘Talent Hub’, an innovative initiative co-designed with core industry partner FinTrU and in collaboration with The Londonderry Chamber of Commerce.

It focuses on connecting talented students with Londonderry employers to help them build their professional networks whilst committing future talent to the north west region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporting the transition from education into the working world and as part of the global business and enterprise degree offered at Ulster University, around 100 second-year students will complete four workshops delivered by academic experts and FinTrU’s team of professionals, who will host two sessions within their newly renovated offices on Patrick Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The series of workshops has been created to empower students with the skills, knowledge, and networking opportunities they need to enhance their potential for future employability, whilst ensuring the next generation of talent is aligned with employer needs.

Each session will focus on a different aspect of essential career development themes, helping students to develop and advance their confidence and professional skills, build networking skills and business acumen, including what to expect during a job application process, from crafting compelling CV’s to sharpening their interview skills.

Dr Aisling Reid, lecturer in business enterprise at Ulster University, said: “The Talent Hub programme has successfully grown in recent years with the support of incredible local businesses leaders in the north west such as FinTrU, Alchemy Technology Services, Fujitsu and Moore NI, who are committed to raising up and championing the next generation of talent and actively participate in activities to authentically network with students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re delighted to partner with FinTrU on this initiative and would express our thanks and appreciation for their outstanding efforts in curating this dynamic workshop series and for their commitment to offering students exceptional opportunities.

“A grand finale event in December will raise the profile of future leaders and the next generation of talent, where students will take to the stage to ‘pitch for placement’ seeking to impress a captive audience of local employers and inspiring business leaders who may be compelled to offer a valuable work placement opportunity.

“Local businesses still have time to get involved with Talent Hub and we would welcome them to register to come along for the finale event. Our expectation is that they will find this a refreshing and innovative approach to engaging with potential placement students.”

This is exactly how Ulster University graduate Siobhan McCafferty secured her placement role at Alchemy Technology Services in 2018, where she now works permanently as a human resources advisor.

Pictured at the launch of Ulster University’s ‘Talent Hub’ an innovative initiative focused on connecting talented students with Londonderry employers, are second-year global business and enterprise students alongside core partners FinTrU and The Londonderry Chamber of Commerce. Pictured at the front are Dr Aisling Reid, lecturer in business enterprise, Dr Mary Crossan, lecturer in management, professor Malachy O’Neill, director of regional engagement, Carolann Doherty, member relations and business development executive, Kathleen McDermott, executive director, FinTrU, Erin King, senior associate, Talent Partner, Ethan Corry, Anayst 2 at FinTrU and professor Sandra Moffett, head of department of global business and enterprise, Ulster University

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Siobhan explained: “Taking part in the Talent Hub allowed me to develop skills that would contribute to my success as an HR professional. By participating in this experience, I learnt about the wealth of opportunities available in the north west and beyond, which ultimately led to a rewarding placement experience and a successful career at Alchemy.”

Business with education Ulster University student, Craig Millar is looking forward to seeing what the ‘Talent Hub’ has to offer, he continued: “I’m excited to see FinTrU’s partnership with the 2023 Talent Hub. Their dedication to student empowerment and the opportunities they bring is a game-changer for us. FinTrU's partnership brings connections and confidence to students, placing us in a unique position, with experience of why professional skills, is so important in today's workforce."

Speaking on the ‘Talent Hub’ collaborative partnership, Kathleen McDermott, FinTrU, executive director, stated: “Earlier this year we announced our plans to invest over £20m with Invest NI by 2027 into our north west operation, with the creation of 300 new jobs in the area.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Ulster University Business School for the 2023 Talent Hub and playing our part in helping to guide and advise aspiring local business students as they look towards building their future careers. Our Placement Programme is now open for applications and we welcome interest from students who wish to supercharge their career at FinTrU – right here in the north west.”

Pictured at the launch of Ulster University’s ‘Talent Hub’ an innovative initiative focused on connecting talented students with Londonderry employers is Kathleen McDermott, executive director, FinTrU, second year business with education Ulster University student, Craig Millar and Erin King, senior associate, Talent Partner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna Doherty, chief executive of The Derry Chamber of Commerce, added: “Londonderry Chamber of Commerce have facilitated this fantastic collaboration between two of our corporate partners, Ulster University and FinTrU, to the benefit of everybody involved – the businesses who are providing the skills and expertise, the educators who are shaping the programming and the students taking part. We are proud to see the university and business working together to provide tangible results and a confident talent pipeline.”