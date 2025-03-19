firmus energy networks continues to support engineering talent

firmus energy networks is pleased to announce its ongoing support for Ulster University’s Renewable Energy Engineering Scholarship at its North West campus.

Launched in 2024, the initiative is aimed specifically at first-year undergraduate students at Magee in Derry-Londonderry working toward a BEng in Renewable Energy Engineering.

The bursary provides substantial financial and career support for the winner, reinforcing firmus energy networks’ commitment to nurturing the local area’s future engineering workforce and, in turn, help the company in their journey to a lower carbon future.

firmus energy networks’ Human Resources Manager, Olga Pollock, said:“firmus energy networks is pleased to be able to continue its partnership with Ulster University and its Magee Campus. We are also proud to sponsor a scholarship that was created specifically for those students who are part of the BEng Renewable Energy Engineering programme.

firmus energy networks representatives Olga Pollock (front row, far right), Eric Cosgrove (second row, far right) and Lorna Leese (front row, far left) pictured with students and lecturers from the BEng Renewable Energy Engineering course at Ulster University’s Magee Campus. These include last year’s award recipient Tara Coll (front row, second from left).

“At firmus energy networks, we strongly believe that investing in education and providing hands-on experience can help these talented individuals reach their absolute potential and help nurture the next generation of engineers here in Northern Ireland,” she added.

Once again, the Renewable Energy Engineering Scholarship provides a £2,000 bursary for the successful first-year applicant. In addition, they also benefit from a paid summer placement, as well as a year-long paid industrial placement at firmus energy networks’ headquarters in Antrim that is worth £25,000 plus benefits.

The scholarship also offers mentorship from experienced staff members and support with professional registration, and upon successful graduation, the recipient will have the opportunity to apply to firmus energy networks’ Graduate Engineer Programme to further advance their career in the natural gas distribution industry.

Professor Jim Harkin – the Head of the School of Computing, Engineering, and Intelligent Systems at Ulster University – thanked firmus energy networks for deciding to extend their support of the bursary and continue their working relationship with Ulster University.

Professor Harkin said: “I’m delighted to welcome the firmus energy networks Engineering Scholarship for the second consecutive year. This partnership with firmus energy networks provides invaluable support to our students, not only easing financial pressures, but also offering them opportunities to engage with industry, develop practical skills, and enhance their employability.”

“At the School of Computing, Engineering, and Intelligent Systems, we are committed to nurturing the next generation of engineers, and initiatives like this play a crucial role in empowering our students to excel in their studies and future careers,” he continued.

Welcoming the extension of the Engineering Scholarship, Londonderry Chamber’s Chief Executive, Anna Doherty, said: “firmus energy networks’ Renewable Energy Scholarship at Ulster University is a great example of the mutual benefits of collaboration between education and business and is exactly the type of private sector action to support public realm development that Chamber encourages.

“With the growth in student numbers planned to rise to 10,000 in the next eight years, the opportunities for such initiatives will be numerous and wide-ranging.

“Derry Chamber is proud to be supporting the work of the Magee Taskforce and its business sub-group by planning a series of business engagement events, to inform and advise on the opportunities for the private sector,” added Anna.

Applications for the Renewable Energy Engineering Scholarship are now open to first-year students of the Renewable Energy Engineering course at Ulster University’s Magee campus. The shortlist will be announced in early April, and interviews are scheduled for the same month.