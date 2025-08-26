Dougies Goodies one of just six finalists across the UK for Craft Bakery Business of the Year at the prestigious Baking Industry Awards 2025

After becoming one of Northern Ireland’s best-loved names in sweet treats, local favourite Dougies Goodies is now being recognised on a national stage.

What began in Ballymena in 1983 has grown into one of the UK’s fastest-rising bakery brands, with Dougies now stocked in over 70 locations across Northern Ireland and flagship stores in both Ballymena and Belfast.

Founded by Dougie Coulter over 40 years ago, the bakery became renowned for its irresistible “goodies.” When the business was acquired in 2022 by Frank and Georgina Warwick, Dougie and his wife Christine stayed on to continue doing what they do best – baking the classics everyone loves.

Now, Dougies Goodies has been named one of just six finalists across the UK for Craft Bakery Business of the Year at the prestigious Baking Industry Awards 2025.

In their 38th year, the awards are widely regarded as the “Oscars of baking,” celebrating the very best people, products, and businesses in the sector. Dougies is also the only Northern Ireland bakery to make the final shortlist.

Judges praised the bakery’s spirit and strategy, saying: “The team spirit oozed out of Dougies Goodies and could be felt both in front of and behind the scenes. They know their customer base and have a clear strategy for delivering growth with excellent products for their price point.”

The Dougies Goodies team will head to the awards ceremony in October, hoping to bring the top prize home to Northern Ireland.

Frank Warwick, owner and ‘chief cake taster’ at Dougies Goodies, said: “It’s an honour to be recognised among the best in the industry.