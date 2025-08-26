Crafted with Whitewater Brewery, Ballygally Castle toasts to 400 years by 'raising a glass of our anniversary beer with guests - while stocks last!'

By Claire Cartmill
Published 26th Aug 2025, 13:57 BST
Ballygally Castle has launched a limited edition Ballygally Castle Beer which has been specially brewed in partnership with Whitewater Brewery as part of the hotel’s 400th anniversary celebrationsplaceholder image
Ballygally Castle’s food and beverage offering sees remarkable 15% year-on-year growth, driven by increased visitor numbers, elevated dining experiences, and enthusiastic community engagement as part of the anniversary celebrations

As part of its 400th anniversary celebrations, Ballygally Castle has launched a limited edition craft beer, specially brewed in partnership with Whitewater Brewery, one of Northern Ireland’s leading Irish craft beer producers.

This exclusive brew pays homage to the rich history of the castle and the vibrant local flavours of County Antrim and is a unique fusion of tradition and innovation, offering guests a taste of something truly special during this landmark year.

With 2025 shaping up to be one of the busiest years on record for the hotel, the launch of this locally brewed beer is yet another highlight in a calendar full of festivities which has included a community event with a sea-swim and BBQ and a Murder Mystery evening as well as a selection of themed accommodation packages.

Ballygally Castle’s food and beverage offering has seen a remarkable 15% year-on-year growth, driven by increased visitor numbers, elevated dining experiences, and enthusiastic community engagement as part of the anniversary celebrations.

Scott Weatherup, general manager of Ballygally Castle said: “The launch of the Ballygally Castle Beer is a toast to our heritage, our guests and the local community that has supported us through the centuries. We’re thrilled to partner with Whitewater Brewery who share our values of quality, craft and championing local - and it has already been a huge hit with our guests.

“Our 400th year is not only a celebration of the past, but also of the present and future of Ballygally Castle. Our bednights continue to remain strong and our food and beverage offering in particular has experienced a 15% growth in recent months which is due to the hotel’s outstanding menus, a strong focus on local produce and increasing numbers of local guests choosing to dine and celebrate at the castle.

Scott Weatherup, general manager of Ballygally Castle is pictured with the limited edition Ballygally Castle Beer which has been specially brewed in partnership with Whitewater Brewery as part of the hotel’s 400th anniversary celebrationsplaceholder image
“Our bookings for the remainder of 2025 are very positive and we’re looking forward to continuing the celebrations to mark this historic milestone, and raising a glass of our anniversary beer with guests - while stocks last!”

For more information or to book your stay and experience Ballygally Castle’s 400th celebrations go to www.ballygallycastlehotel.com or call 028 2858 1066.

