Drinksology Kirker Greer welcomes seasoned industry expert Gordon Buchanan to lead EMEA and travel retail growth

Belfast drinks firm and creative agency Drinksology Kirker Greer Group (DKG) has appointed Gordon Buchanan as its new regional director for Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and Global Travel Retail (GTR).

A Newtownabbey native, Buchanan has deep roots in Northern Ireland. After attending school in Belfast and spending some time working in England, he has since settled in Holywood, where he is now poised to make a significant impact on DKG's expanding international footprint.

With over 30 years of expertise in the drinks industry, Buchanan’s career spans high-level commercial and marketing roles at renowned global brands such as Bacardi, Beam Suntory, Treasury Wine Estates, and BrewDog. His wealth of experience will be pivotal in driving DKG’s ambitious three-year strategic growth plan across the EMEA region and within the highly competitive GTR sector.

Ryan McFarland, chief commercial & strategy officer at DKG, shared his enthusiasm for Buchanan’s appointment: “Over the past 24 months, we have been strategically strengthening our team, building out long-term plans, and steadily advancing into our next phase of growth.

“Gordon’s proven track record of creativity and his ability to effectively engage with distributors and consumers across our key regions will be instrumental in achieving our ambitious growth objectives."

In his previous role as regional controller at BrewDog, Buchanan played a crucial role in transforming the company into Europe’s No. 1 craft beer brand in just six years. He was responsible for managing 17 markets across EMEA and spearheading strategic partnerships with major players like British Airways and Carnival Cruises within the global travel retail space.

At DKG, Buchanan will focus on collaborating with top-tier distribution partners to elevate the company’s growing portfolio of premium spirits. His efforts will span both on- and off-trade channels, as well as global travel retail venues, including airports, cruise lines, and airlines.

Reflecting on his return to Belfast six years ago, Buchanan remarked: “After spending 17 years working in London, I returned to Belfast six years ago and was amazed by the transformation in the market and the rise of incredible home-grown brands – it was something I knew I wanted to be part of.

“DKG is poised for a future filled with innovation and success; I was immediately drawn to the company’s agile, creative, visionary and entrepreneurial approach, and I’m excited to bring DKG’s award-winning brands to the EMEA market."

Buchanan will focus on elevating DKG’s core brands, including Ukiyo Japanese Spirits, Jawbox Gin, Born Irish Whiskey, Bowsaw American Whiskey, and Kadoo Rum. The growing portfolio has garnered numerous Gold awards, as well as prestigious titles such as ‘Vodka of the Year,’ ‘Gin of the Year,’ ‘Best in Show by Country,’ and ‘Best Spirit by Package.’

