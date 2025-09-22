Invest Northern Ireland’s Ambition to Grow Programme has helped over 40 companies create good jobs and increase external sales across its North Western and North Eastern Regional Office Networks. Pictured is Aimee McGarrigle, sales manager, GMG Logos and Des Gartland, North Western regional manager, Invest NI

Programme helping SMEs unlock £12m in new external sales and expand into markets beyond Northern Ireland

Invest Northern Ireland’s Ambition to Grow Programme has helped over 40 companies create good jobs and increase external sales across its North Western and North Eastern Regional Office Networks.

First launched in 2022, the programme aims to help micro, small and medium sized enterprises throughout Northern Ireland to create new employment and target customers outside of NI.

Des Gartland, North Western regional manager for Invest NI said: “Since 2022, Ambition to Grow has helped over 40 companies across our North West and North Eastern regional office network spanning from Strabane to Carrickfergus. These companies now plan to create 137 jobs and sell products and services into new markets. The new external sales have the potential to generate £12m of new business for these companies by 2027.”

Strabane based branded workwear company, GMG Logos, participated on the programme in 2024.

Sales manager, Aimee McGarrigle explained: “Ambition to Grow has been a key programme for us to accelerate our growth. We are now planning to create three new roles to establish a marketing team that will grow our export sales, particularly online. By focusing on our social media channels, we have already seen an increase in our brand awareness, especially in RoI.”

Ambition to Grow offers innovative and ambitious enterprises the opportunity to apply for up to £45,000 in funding to expand and grow their business. Successful applicants also become part of Invest NI’s client portfolio.

Ballymena based design and manufacturing company, Demanu, participated on Ambition to Grow this year.

Founder and managing director, Jo Dobbin explained: “We’ve learned a lot from Invest NI and other businesses when we took part in the programme. We’re planning to create four new roles over the next two years in factory operations and management. An important new role for us will be the business development manager which will help us secure new customers in ROI for our products and services.”

This comes as Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald announced last month that the programme has helped over 250 companies across Northern Ireland plan to create over 800 jobs and generate over £70m of new business.

Des Gartland added: “Ambition to Grow is one of many support programmes available from Invest NI for SMEs and entrepreneurs throughout Northern Ireland. Entrepreneurship is vital for economic growth and job creation as it drives innovation leading to increased productivity.