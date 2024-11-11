Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lynn, who tragically passed away in May 2021, is remembered as one of the most influential entrepreneurs of his generation rising from the streets of Belfast during the Troubles to the helm of a multi-million-pound food empire

An authorised biography chronicling the extraordinary life of Northern Ireland entrepreneur Denis Lynn has been commissioned.

The book, titled Running Out of Time, will offer an in-depth look at the life of the late Lynn, whose visionary leadership transformed Finnebrogue, a family-run business based in Downpatrick, into one of the UK’s leading food producers.

Set for release in hardback in early 2026 by Biteback Publishing, the book will be written by Jago Pearson, who was chief strategy officer at Finnebrogue from 2018 to 2024 and remains on the company's board as a non-executive director.

Lynn, who tragically passed away in May 2021, is remembered as one of the most influential entrepreneurs of his generation. His rise from the streets of Belfast during the Troubles to the helm of a multi-million-pound food empire is a testament to his resilience, boldness, and relentless drive.

Described by the industry magazine The Grocer as an iconoclast, Lynn's work revolutionised the UK food industry, establishing Finnebrogue as a trailblazer for high-quality, sustainable, and innovative food production. His company became synonymous with premium products, becoming a supplier to top restaurants like Heston Blumenthal's Fat Duck, as well as major retailers including Marks & Spencer and a multitude of UK supermarkets.

Rick Stein, the celebrity chef, famously named Lynn as one of Britain’s "food heroes," while The Grocer described him as "fearless in the face of convention."

Set for release in hardback in early 2026, the book will be written by Jago Pearson, who was chief strategy officer at Finnebrogue from 2018 to 2024 and remains on the company's board as a non-executive director

Lynn’s achievements were recognised widely, in 2019, he was named Entrepreneur of the Year by the Institute of Directors.

His story, however, is not just one of business success, but also of personal struggle and resilience, overcoming tragedy and risk in both his personal life and career.

However, a tragic event one Sunday evening on his beloved County Down estate brought an untimely conclusion to one of Northern Ireland’s most noteworthy success stories.

King Charles III heralded Lynn’s ‘great legacy’ upon his death. The newscaster Dermot Murnaghan, a school friend of Lynn’s, remembers the ‘waif and stray’ teenager as he was before bulldozing his way into the big time.

Drawing on hundreds of hours of interviews with family, friends, colleagues, and competitors, as well as intimate recollections from Pearson, the book will chronicle Lynn's tumultuous rise and untimely fall.

Jago said: "I am delighted to have been entrusted by the Lynn family to tell this jaw-dropping tale, warts and all, and to be working with a publisher of the calibre and reputation of Biteback.

"It was exhilarating working alongside Denis Lynn and it’s now both a great privilege and a great responsibility to document his six decades of personal and professional drama.”

Olivia Beattie, editorial director at Biteback, who acquired world rights for the biography, praised Pearson's writing, added: “From the opening lines, Jago’s vivid, immediate prose packs a tremendous narrative punch. There’s no one better placed to tell the story of one of our most remarkable and maverick businessmen.

"From near bankruptcy to entrepreneurial powerhouse, this is a story of ingenuity and determination, innovation and risk taking, and Biteback are delighted to be putting it into reader’s hands.”