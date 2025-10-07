The latest intake of graduates and apprentices reflects BDO Northern Ireland’s ongoing commitment to nurturing homegrown expertise in audit and tax, backed by hands-on learning, inclusive pathways, and a strong culture of support

Audit, tax and business advisory firm BDO Northern Ireland (BDO NI) has welcomed 15 new trainees into its Belfast headquarters. The significant recruitment by the firm reflects its commitment to nurturing homegrown talent across the fields of Tax and Audit. The group comprises university graduates and Higher-Level Apprentices (HLA).

BDO NI has a long history of supporting future talent. Beyond its core trainee and internship programmes, the firm works with partners across commerce and education to deliver initiatives like the popular NI Schools’ Business Challenge with Henderson Group, Queen’s Business School and CCEA; and its annual three-day Business Insight programme in partnership with Queen’s Business School.

In recent years, the firm has focused on attracting and retaining top talent through a blend of high quality training and development and the cultivation of a healthy employee experience. Initiatives such as its Agile Working Framework, which gives employees the freedom to work remotely, continues to prove successful and break barriers in the professional services sector.

Laura Jackson, partner and head of Audit at BDO NI, said: “We are genuinely passionate about supporting the next generation of talent and are thrilled to welcome our latest cohort of trainees into the firm this Autumn. “Encouraging inclusivity in our sector is important to us, making careers accessible for people coming to us through a variety of diverse pathways. Year on year, we see an incredible level of talent shining through in our trainees and I have no doubt that this fantastic group will fulfil their potential, with our full support every step of the way.”