Musgrave NI has announced a new partnership with Northern Ireland charitable organisation SistersIN helping develop female school pupils to become the leaders of tomorrow

Northern Ireland food retail, wholesale and foodservice group, Musgrave NI is helping to inspire the next generation of female leaders with the announcement of a new partnership with local charitable organisation SistersIN.

Musgrave NI, whose brands include SuperValu, Centra, Mace, Musgrave MarketPlace, La Rousse Foods, Drinks Inc. and Robb Wines, is the first food retail and wholesale business to join the SistersIN Leadership Programme, which helps develop female school pupils to become the leaders of tomorrow through leadership development training and mentorship from female business leaders.

Stacey Smyth, head of HR for Musgrave NI, said: “Partnering with SistersIN is an exciting alliance that will allow our senior female leaders to become mentors working with sixth form pupils in schools across Northern Ireland.

"Our team can’t wait to get started and are firmly focused on building confidence, sharing experiences, opening new opportunities, and ultimately inspiring and empowering the young women involved in the programme.”

Gillian McKeown, director of operations and growth at SistersIN, added: “We are delighted to welcome Musgrave NI as a silver sponsor for the SistersIN 24/25 programme year.

"Their support and the involvement of their inspiring female leaders as mentors will be instrumental in helping us grow our impact. This year, we’re excited to expand the programme to 52 schools, reaching between 750 and 1000 girls across the whole of Northern Ireland. With partners like Musgrave NI, we are empowering more young women to embrace their potential and develop the skills needed to thrive in their future careers.”

The SistersIN Leadership programme is part of a pupil centric ecosystem where schools, leaders and businesses collaborate closely to create a repeatable, practical, real-world and lasting learning experience for all the students, regardless of socio-economic background or religion.