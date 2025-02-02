Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

GLL, the social enterprise that operates the 16 Better leisure centres on behalf of Belfast City Council, has continued its significant reinvestment in Belfast leisure and fitness facilities with the opening of an £85,000 refurbishment of the gym in Falls Leisure Centre.

The refurbishment was delivered as part of a reinvestment of over £2 million in project upgrades funded by GLL from 2019-2024.

Councillor Ruth Brooks, chairperson of Belfast City Council’s People and Communities Committee, was on hand to officially open the refurbished gym. Also in attendance were local MLA Pat Sheehan and local councillor Paul Doherty.

The £85,000 gym refurbishment in Falls Leisure Centre follows on from a similar upgrade performed in Lisnasharragh, with a newly laid gym floor, an additional strength and functional training space and new LED light installed throughout. The gym has also seen new plate-loaded Technogym equipment installed, along with new functional equipment such as skill rows, SkiERGs, kettlebells, slam balls and plyo boxes.

The £85,000 gym refurbishment has been complemented by an upgrade to energy efficient LED lighting worth £45,000. Upgrade works done to the social area and reception of the leisure centre mean that GLL reinvestment in Falls Leisure Centre stands at £166,000 from 2022 to 2024.

Along with the delivery of a new spin studio in Grove Leisure Centre, total spending on facilities projects by GLL now stands at over £2 million between 2019 and 2024, with £650,000 of that reinvestment coming in 2024. Over 20 reinvestment projects were delivered in Better facilities across Belfast in 2024, with highlights including gym refurbishment and equipment upgrades, energy efficiency improvement, new product development such as the delivery of a virtual reality studio in Shankill Leisure Centre, and service improvement.

Councillor Brooks, said: “Investment in our leisure centres is an investment in the health and wellbeing of our communities. It’s fantastic to see this latest refurbishment at Falls Leisure Centre, ensuring local residents have access to top-quality fitness facilities.

“GLL’s continued reinvestment of over £2million in Belfast’s leisure centres demonstrates a real commitment to improving services and enhancing the experience for all users. Belfast City Council is committed to supporting accessible and inclusive leisure opportunities, and we welcome the positive impact these upgrades will have.”

Gareth Kirk, senior regional director, GLL, added: “Since GLL began operating Belfast’s leisure centres 10 years ago, we have shown ourselves to be totally committed to reinvestment in these facilities and the improvement of the user experience for all members across the city. GLL’s status as a social enterprise means that we reinvest any profit directly back into our community, and it is a source of pride that our spend on small projects in Belfast has now reached over £2 million.

Jacqui Pope, Cllr Ruth Brooks and Gareth Kirk