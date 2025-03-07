Chocolate innovators Shane and Dorothy Neary of NearyNógs Stoneground Chocolate Makers in Co Down

​A quirky Irish Soda Bread chocolate bar from an artisan enterprise in the foothills of the Mournes has won the backing of one of the international industry’s experts.

Acclaimed by The Chocolate Professor as one of the UK’s top chocolate treats, the bar is a 60 per cent dark chocolate handcrafted by NearyNógs, a family business located near Rostrevor, Co Down, with beans from from Kekeli, Togo, West Africa.

The uniquely Northern Irish product, created by husband and wife team Shane and Dorothy Neary, incorporates “gently toasted traditional Irish soda bread, adding a delightful crunch to the smooth, melt-in-the-mouth chocolate is a harmonious blend of rich, chocolatey flavour and the comforting taste of soda bread, celebrating a cherished Irish tradition,” according to The Chocolate Professor, an online publication on all things chocolate.

Shane said: “We are thrilled to be rated by such an influential chocolate expert among the top ten bars to be experienced in the UK. Luke Owen Smith, the author, is among the most respected international experts on chocolate. It is a further endorsement of the quality and innovation underpinning all our chocolate creations.

The Irish collection featuring Irish Soda Bread Chocolate Bar from NearyNógs Chocolate Makers in Rostrevor

“It’s marvellous to have our Irish Soda Bread chocolate bar included as one of the artisan products involved in the global renaissance of quality chocolate and especially among bean-to-bar producers in the UK. We are the only bean-to-bar producer of stoneground chocolate in Northern Ireland, which means we create a variety of chocolates from cocoa beans sourced from small estates in nations such as Togo,” adds Shane.

Developed initially by Dorothy Neary, originally from Seattle, the ingredients include Irish buttermilk soda bread, gently toasted and then crushed with a rolling pin and then swirled in dark chocolate.

NearyNógs Stoneground Chocolate, established in 2011, is NI’s first bean-to-bar craft chocolate maker.