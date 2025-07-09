Andrew Bill, Graham Group chief executive officer: "Our performance in FY2025 reflects the strength of our people"

John Graham Holdings Limited has announced its financial results for the year ended 31 March 2025, delivering a year of strong profitability, strategic progress, and continued investment in innovation, sustainability, and leadership.

Despite a modest 6% decline in revenue to £1.06 billion (2024: £1.12 billion), the Co Down-headquarted group achieved a 71% increase in profit before tax, rising to £25.2 million (2024: £14.8 million).

Gross profit improved to £73 million, and cash reserves grew to £192.5 million, reflecting disciplined contract selection, robust commercial management, and a focus on long-term value creation.

The year saw Graham secure a number of high-profile project wins across its construction, facilities management, and investment divisions. These included the £90 million D3 Deep-Water Terminal for Belfast Harbour Commissioners - the largest single capital investment in the Harbour’s history, and the appointment by the Department of Education for delivery of a number of school projects across England as part of the UK Government’s School Rebuilding Programme.

Other notable awards included a £124.5 million student accommodation scheme in Glasgow for UNITE, a £100 million mixed-use development in Leeds for Latimer which is one of the first high rise buildings to achieve Gateway 2 approval, and inclusion in National Highways’ multi-billion-pound road renewals framework.

In line with its strategic growth plans, Graham strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Johnny Hall to the Board as Chief Operating Officer in May 2025. His appointment is aimed at supporting the group’s operational delivery and long-term strategic objectives. The group also appointed a new Group Quality Director to further embed excellence and assurance across all business units.

Graham continued to advance its ESG agenda, appointing a Group Director of ESG and reaffirming its commitment to achieving Net Zero across Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 2040.

The group has already achieved a 32% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions since FY21/22, with 95% of its vehicle fleet now electric or plug-in hybrid and 87% of electricity sourced from renewables.

With a record order book, a healthy forward pipeline, and a strong balance sheet, the group is well-positioned for controlled growth. Its strategic focus remains on sustainable construction, digital innovation, and long-term partnerships across the UK and Ireland.